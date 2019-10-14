This former NFL player thinks Dolphins’ ‘Tank for Tua’ plan ‘is a joke’

SHARE COPY LINK

While the Tua Bowl, where the losing team gains an inside track toward the No. 1 pick — presumably Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — in next year’s NFL Draft, resulted in the Miami Dolphins remaining winless and staying on par with the Bengals for the league’s worst record, one former NFL player doesn’t believe Tanking for Tua, is a good strategy.

Even further, former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes wrote on Twitter just where he thinks Tagovailoa will end up, and it’s closer to Tim Tebow’s NFL career than Tom Brady’s.

“The Tank for Tua thing is a joke right,” Tynes tweeted. “This cat will not be a starter in the NFL. No way no how. I’d take him in the 5-7th round as a back up at best. Great kid but he is all hype on a superior team with superior talent.”

Tagovailoa is considered the top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft class. The Alabama junior burst onto the scene as a freshman backup to current Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 2017 national title game. Replacing Hurts, who was ineffective that game, Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory in overtime over Georgia for their last national championship.

That led to him starting last season and becoming a Heisman Trophy front-runner prior to the season. This year, Tagovailoa has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and completed more than 73 percent of his passes. He tossed four touchdowns to become Alabama’s career passing touchdown leader in Saturday’s 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.