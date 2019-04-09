Miami Heat
Miss the Miami Heat’s tribute video to Dwyane Wade? Check it out here
Miami Heat pays tribute to Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the 76ers on Tues., April 9, 2019 marks the end of a legendary 16-year NBA career that included three championships, an NBA Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star appearances and many more honors. A look back at an iconic career.
Prior to the last home game of Dwyane Wade’s 16-year NBA career, the Miami Heat paid homage to the face of their franchise.
The five-minute tribute video narrated by some of those closest to Wade — coach Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley, his wife Gabrielle Union, former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, current teammate and “brother” Udonis Haslem — showcased the three acts of No. 3’s illustrious NBA career.
Act 1: Taking the league by storm.
Act 2: The rise to prominence.
Act 3: The return to Miami.
