Miami Heat

Miss the Miami Heat’s tribute video to Dwyane Wade? Check it out here

Miami Heat pays tribute to Dwyane Wade

The Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade prior to his last regular-season home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AmericanAirlines Arena. By
Up Next
The Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade prior to his last regular-season home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AmericanAirlines Arena. By

More from the series

Dwyane Wade: One Last Dance

Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the 76ers on Tues., April 9, 2019 marks the end of a legendary 16-year NBA career that included three championships, an NBA Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star appearances and many more honors. A look back at an iconic career.

Expand All

Prior to the last home game of Dwyane Wade’s 16-year NBA career, the Miami Heat paid homage to the face of their franchise.

The five-minute tribute video narrated by some of those closest to Wade — coach Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley, his wife Gabrielle Union, former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, current teammate and “brother” Udonis Haslem — showcased the three acts of No. 3’s illustrious NBA career.

Act 1: Taking the league by storm.

Act 2: The rise to prominence.

Act 3: The return to Miami.

See the full video here.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Related stories from Miami Herald
  Comments  

Read Next

Miami’s G.O.A.T.: Dwyane Wade leaves as our most accomplished, beloved athlete ever | Opinion

Greg Cote

Miami’s G.O.A.T.: Dwyane Wade leaves as our most accomplished, beloved athlete ever | Opinion

Dwyane Wade’s exceptional talent and career-long sacrifice make him the most accomplished, beloved athlete South Florida sports has ever seen as he prepares to play in his last regular season home game — and maybe his last home game, period — on Tuesday night.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI HEAT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Dwyane Wade: One Last Dance

Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the 76ers on Tues., April 9, 2019 marks the end of a legendary 16-year NBA career that included three championships, an NBA Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star appearances and many more honors. A look back at an iconic career.

Back to Story