Photo gallery: 76ers at Heat | Tuesday, April 9, 2019

A general view of American Airlines Arena honoring Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat prior to the final regular season home game of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
T-shirts are placed on seats honoring Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat prior to the final regular season home game of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo shoes while practice before the Heat honoring Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat to the final regular season home game of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
