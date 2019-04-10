Books

Commemorative book ‘Dwyane Wade: Heart of the Heat’ looks back on career of a Miami icon

Miami Herald Staff

Dwyane Wade decides to return to the Miami Heat for “one last dance.”

In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance." By
Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the 76ers on Tues., April 9, 2019 marks the end of a legendary 16-year NBA career that included three championships, an NBA Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star appearances and many more honors. A look back at an iconic career.

During an unforgettable run with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade won three NBA championships, an NBA Finals MVP, and was a 13-time All-Star.

Along the way, he’s become one of the most popular figures in the history of Miami sports and is widely considered the best player in franchise history.

“Dwyane Wade: Heart of the Heat” covers it all in depth — and with heart.

For $15.95 you get stories from Miami Herald award-winning sportswriters and spectacular full-color photos.

Order your copy now at triumphbooks.com/DwyaneWade

