Commemorative book ‘Dwyane Wade: Heart of the Heat’ looks back on career of a Miami icon

Dwyane Wade decides to return to the Miami Heat for “one last dance.” In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance."

More from the series Dwyane Wade: One Last Dance Dwyane Wade’s final regular season home game at AmericanAirlines Arena against the 76ers on Tues., April 9, 2019 marks the end of a legendary 16-year NBA career that included three championships, an NBA Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star appearances and many more honors. A look back at an iconic career. Expand All

During an unforgettable run with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade won three NBA championships, an NBA Finals MVP, and was a 13-time All-Star.

Along the way, he’s become one of the most popular figures in the history of Miami sports and is widely considered the best player in franchise history.

“Dwyane Wade: Heart of the Heat” covers it all in depth — and with heart.

For $15.95 you get stories from Miami Herald award-winning sportswriters and spectacular full-color photos.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Order your copy now at triumphbooks.com/DwyaneWade



