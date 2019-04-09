Video: An emotional Dwyane Wade commercial that airs tonight. And words from Pat Riley

Dwyane Wade on his 16th and final NBA season The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend.

The final few days of Dwyane Wade’s career will be filled with emotion.

Some of that emotion was captured in a Budweiser commercial that was created to capture Wade’s off-court impact.

The commercial takes Wade’s season-long jersey swap ritual to another level, with Wade coming face-to-face with five people he’s impacted most throughout his career. Among those who surprised Wade in the commercial is his mother, Jolinda.

Wade thought he was showing up to meet fans for the commercial. But Wade learned they’re actually waiting with items to swap with him, and they tell the story of how Wade has impacted their lives through those items.

The commercial is scheduled to air on Fox Sports Sun and at AmericanAirlines Arena during the Heat’s home regular-season finale against the 76ers on Tuesday.

Here’s the commercial …

Also, Heat president Pat Riley spoke about Wade in advance of the Heat guard’s retirement in a video the NBA tweeted Monday night.

“I wasn’t easy to play for, but I think everybody felt that I wanted the very best for them,” Riley said in the video. “And I think Dwyane, from the very first day, I just loved his competitive nature. He’s special, really unique and special. So how do I feel about him? I love the guy. I’ve been around him 16 years and there isn’t anybody that ever played in Miami that will have a bigger legacy than Dwyane. Nobody. I think everybody saw something absolutely unique athletically. He was the best in the world in 2006, above everybody. It’s going to be a sad day when he retires. It really will be. But it will be a great day for him because he knows he’s gotten everything out of the game. A player of his generation unlike any other.”

"From the very first day, I just loved his competitive nature. He's special."@Hoophall inductee Pat Riley on 3x #NBA Champion @DwyaneWade before his final Regular Season games this week! #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/5AFP2QHICo — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2019

