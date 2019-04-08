‘One of the true greats in our league.’ How NBA players, coaches will remember D-Wade

LeBron James reflects on playing Dwyane Wade in Miami Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to the media about the possibility of playing on the same court as Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade for the last time after the Heat defeated the Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to the media about the possibility of playing on the same court as Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade for the last time after the Heat defeated the Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on March

Opposing players and coaches, former teammates and some NBA legends weigh in on Dwyane Wade and how he will be remembered:

LeBron James, left, and Dwyane Wade exchange jerseys after their game on Dec. 10, 2018. Harry How Getty Images

▪ Lakers forward, close friend and former teammate LeBron James: “He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a three-time champion and so on and so on. I mean, it speaks for itself. But what he’s done for that franchise and what he’s done for that community since he’s been drafted has been a pretty good story.

“I’ve always loved being on the same floor with my brother. From us sharing marriage advice to sharing son advice, it’s really bigger than just basketball when it comes to me and D-Wade.”

Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett, right, has words with Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) as Celtics’ Ray Allen gets between them in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011. The Celtics won 85-82. Elise Amendola AP

▪ NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett: “He will forever be one of the best two guards to ever play the game. He’s the king of the reject, meaning rejecting screens on pick and rolls, and he was the king of the baseline. He loved using the baseline. I don’t think people [realized initially] he was as explosive as he was. And very powerful.

“When you watched him at Marquette, you saw glimpses of the greatness. When he got to Miami, the step-back and the between-the-legs move with Baron Davis in the playoffs really defined his greatness and what he’s been over these years. It was a pleasure to play against him, even more fun to watch him. He’s been worth every penny he’s made.”

Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade and the Jordan Brand launch the AIR JORDAN 2010. Business Wire

▪ NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, to CBS 4: “I’m very happy for him. He’s done an unbelievable job for the game of basketball. I don’t anticipate anybody forgetting about this guy.”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, right, accepts a gift from San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich before an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in San Antonio. Darren Abate AP

▪ Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: “He certainly is an iconic figure as far as NBA basketball goes. It’s not just because the way he played — he played hard, he played to win, he had a ferocious attitude on the court — but it was matched by a wonderful smile and a great understanding of world and community off the court. And that’s what made him so special — a coveted teammate, somebody that everybody enjoyed playing with that cared about more than just basketball.”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) hugs Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after hitting a three pointer buzzer beater in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Miami. Heat won 126-125. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

▪ Warriors guard Stephen Curry: “An all-time great in terms of being a champion, carving out his own lane. What he’s done for this city is amazing and I know how much Miami loves him. It seems like he’s got a lot more in the tank. That’s what I told him after the [Feb. 10] game, ‘Are you sure?... I know you got a lot of stuff going on off the court with family and all that. Are you sure you don’t have a couple more years left in there?’”

Rick Barry #24 of the Golden State Warriors voted one of the Fifty Greatest Players poses for a portrait shooting his patented underhand foulshot in a gym in 1996. Ron Modra NBAE/Getty Images

▪ NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry, to CBS 4: “I remember [NBA great] Oscar Robertson coming up to me and saying, ‘Have you ever seen this kid from Marquette?’ I said no. He said, ‘This kid Dwyane Wade, he can really play.’”

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade, defends against Thunder’s Kevin Durant # 35 in the second quarter of game 3 of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, June 17, 2012. Pedro Portal EL Nuevo Herald

▪ Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant: “He’s done so much for the game. He’s such an amazing player and person. I’ve been watching him since middle school.”

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver. The Nuggets won 110-107. David Zalubowski AP

▪ 76ers guard and former Bulls teammate Jimmy Butler: “That’s my guy. I’m sad to see him leave the game because I think he set the bar so high for so many different types of players, especially the underdogs. As long as he’s smiling, as long as he’s hooping and as long as he’s happy, I’m good with it.”

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) follows through as he scores a 3-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer AP

▪ Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell: “I’ve always gone to him for advice for whatever it is, just asking him about life in this league. He won a championship in his third season. That’s extremely impressive. That’s one thing I’ve always really wanted to ask him about. As a young man, a young player in this league, he got the respect from guys like [Shaquille O’Neal], Tim Hardaway, Caron Butler. That’s impressive, that’s hard to do as a young guy.”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors players Andre Iguodala (9) Shaun Livingston (34) Quinn Cook (4) Draymond Green (23) and Klay Thompson (11) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Miami. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

▪ Warriors forward Draymond Green: “There’s so many guys that you see limp out at that age, but he’s still good. Each generation of people is getting a chance to see him play as well as he is. The way he’s playing this year, it’s great to see him go out like that.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill AP

▪ Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “You go back to ‘06 and he was Finals MVP as a young player. A lot of guys in the league were like 10 years old watching that, so they idolized him. But he’s one of the modern-day stars who a lot of the current players idolized, mimicked, watched. When you see all the younger players in this league, how much they revere him, you realize and you remember.”

Dwyane Wade passes to Chris Bosh past Bradley Beal during the 3rd quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Nov. 3, 2013. Gregory Castillo Miami Herald Staff

▪ Wizards guard Bradley Beal: “He’s part of the reason I wear number 3. Everything I love about the game of basketball, D-Wade is it. It has been fun for me over the last seven years to be able to play against him. Being in the division, seeing him four times a year. I have enjoyed it and embraced it. It’s definitely sad to see him go.”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) dives for the ball while New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in New York. The Heat won 100-92. Nicole Sweet AP

▪ Knicks coach and former Heat assistant David Fizdale: “I’ve learned more from him than he learned from me. He’s one of those guys that when he says he’s your friend, he’s going to be there for you. All the tributes are well deserved. He’s one of the greatest guards that have ever played this game.’’

Dwayne Wade and Caron Butler celebrate after Wade scores in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and the Heat beat the Hornets in the first game of their first round playoff series on April 18, 2014. Miami Herald file

▪ Former Heat teammate Caron Butler, who is now a Turner Sports NBA analyst: “When you tell the story of basketball and when you’re talking about the Miami Heat, you can’t tell that story without mentioning Dwyane Wade. I think he’s going to have the street renamed after him. I think he’s going to have the statue in front of the building, and rightfully so. Obviously, his number is going to get retired in the near future. I just feel like when it’s all said and done, you’re talking about a champion on and off the basketball court.

“He’s the poster child of everything you want your franchise guy to be. When you’re talking about a family man, when you’re talking about community, when you’re talking about generosity, coming from the heart, being authentic, that’s Dwyane Wade.”

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP

▪ Pistons coach Dwane Casey: “He’s one of the true greats in our league and has been for a while. I will never forget when I was in Seattle and we brought him in for his draft interview. I had claimed at the time that he was one of the most intelligent young men that we had brought in, because at that time we had tested the players in the interviews. He had nailed every question almost like a coach.

“For a young man coming out of college at that age, to do that is very impressive, and he has done nothing less than that throughout his career. You have that type of respect for a man that has given what he’s given to the game and this organization.”

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns’ Grant Hill, left, and Channing Frye at the American Airlines Arena in Miami Florida, Tuesday, November 3, 2009. Robert Duyos MCT

▪ NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill: “He’s been a great ambassador. What’s so unusual is here he is as a superstar or guy who has been the franchise face for so long and his willingness to play a more supporting role, be a mentor.”

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 20, 2018 in Miami. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

▪ Hornets guard Kemba Walker: “When he won that championship [in 2006], man. He was incredible. He was incredible. Then I have another memory against us, which wasn’t so great: A few years back, Game 6 [in 2016] here at home, he hit two huge three-pointers against us, sent us home. It was sad, but whenever you get a chance to witness greatness, you have to accept that.”

Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach Larry Drew looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 106-99. Chris Szagola AP

▪ Cavaliers coach Larry Drew: “Dwyane having the career that he’s had, he’s such an ambassador to the game. He’s brought a lot to the game and brought a lot to the league. I wish there was just more pros like him. He’s been a terrific spokesman for the league and for the city of Miami. He’s had a phenomenal career.

“I always not only admired his basketball skills from afar, but having the opportunity to coach him, I just got a whole new appreciation for what he was about. Not just as a basketball player, but as a person, too. He certainly will go down as one of the greatest players of all time.”

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in San Antonio, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Eric Gay AP

▪ Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: “What he has done defensively has not been discussed [enough over the years]. When he dials it up defensively, it’s amazing some of the things he does on the defensive end. Some of the steals [and blocks]. Great player who does amazing things on the biggest stages. Has been great for our sport.”

Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas talks to the crowd during a celebration of the 1989 and 1990 World Championship Detroit Pistons at halftime during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus Getty Images

▪ BA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who is now a Turner Sports NBA analyst: “He’s one of the top players at his position throughout history. He’s one of the top guys when you talk about the top guys to play that position. His name will be mentioned in the top four or the top five. To be able to do that and to walk away from the game having left your mark, that’s what it’s truly all about when it comes to this league. You want to be able to come into this league and say I definitely left my mark on the game, left my mark on the league and left my mark in terms of people’s hearts and their memories. Dwyane Wade did that.”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Knight (20) and forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP

▪ Cavaliers forward and former teammate Kevin Love: “Every time we would either come [to Miami] or I played against him at any point in my career, he’s just such a high-level player.

“That’s the thing that’s sometimes missed about D-Wade is how great of a defender he can be, especially when he’s highly motivated. I think that’s something that’s sometimes lost because he does so many other things so well.”

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts directs his team against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Chuck Burton AP

▪ Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts: “The career that he ended up having, I don’t think anybody saw it coming when he was drafted. But he evolved into one of the best two guards in the history of the league.”

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan calls a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 111-102. Darron Cummings AP

▪ Pacers coach Nate McMillan: “He’s just a class act, a Hall of Famer. Professional. I thought the commissioner did a good job of getting him into that All-Star Game. You look at his approach to this season, still continuing to come and play but not being disruptive in his last season.”

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 135-128. Nick Wass AP

▪ Wizards coach Scott Brooks: “Great player, great ambassador, just how he approached the game. He seemed to be a player that would do whatever it takes to win. Always made intangible plays. Obviously he has superstar abilities, but a lot of times he did those things that are like a role player would do — set a screen, make a critical defensive stop. He had it all. It’s surprising this would be his last year. He’s too good to retire. I hope he changes his mind.”

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) exchange jerseys after an NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Miami. Heat won 108-74. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

▪ Pistons and former Heat guard Wayne Ellington: “It’s been an honor to play with D-Wade this past year and some change, and get to know him as a person has been even better. Just to know the type of guy he is off the floor, he’s one of the most selfless superstars this game has seen. And obviously what he has done on the court doesn’t need to be spoken about. He’s phenomenal and I’m glad I had the chance to spend that time with him.”