Here’s how Dwyane Wade and teammates feel about what could be his home finale Tuesday

Dwyane Wade decides to return to the Miami Heat for “one last dance.” In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a video published to Youtube, Dwyane Wade says he decided to return to the Miami Heat for "one last dance."

Dwyane Wade has traveled to AmericanAirlines for a combined 574 regular season and playoff games over his career as a Heat player.

Tuesday’s 575th and potentially final trip will be particularly emotional, and certainly among the most memorable.

Wade will be honored before Tuesday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and it will be his final game ever at AA Arena unless the Heat overcomes long odds and makes the postseason.

“It’s been incredible, it’s been amazing,” Wade said Sunday of playing home games at the bayside arena. “A lot of people at that arena have watched me grow, have watched me be imperfect, have watched me make a lot of mistakes in life, but have watched me blossom, and watched me do amazing things, great things.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“So I’m thankful for it. I’m thankful for that drive up. It’s been a [constant] in my life for a long time. Definitely going to be emotional if it’s my last drive away from that arena, if I’m not coming back to it. Hopefully things go our way where we can come back to the arena for the playoffs.”

Wade, incidentally, won 69.7 percent of the games he played at AA Arena. He’s 331-153 in regular season games at AA Arena and 69-21 in playoff games.

Wade said he doesn’t know how he will react emotionally during the game or the pregame ceremony at 7 p.m.

“I’ve never been in this situation before,” he said. “I know my family is going to be there. I’m just looking forward to it. Close the chapter.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has a special message for @DwyaneWade ahead of his final regular season home game!#L3GACY pic.twitter.com/NQWMCWhAEY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 7, 2019

He said he hasn’t been at all involved in discussions about the ceremony.

“I really don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I haven’t been focused on it. I appreciate whatever is going on. I haven’t asked what’s going on. I’m trying to help my team each night. Whatever happens on Tuesday, we’ll get there on Tuesday.”

Teammates are also eager to share the moment:

▪ Justise Winslow: “It’s a big ticket, hard ticket to get. I got a free ticket. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be crazy. Probably the same feeling as the first game he came back [after his trade from Cleveland to Miami last season]. That game was wild as well. I’m sure it’s going to be a little weird and emotional, especially toward the end of the game. He’s had a great career. That game is going to be special. I’m sure I’m going to always remember that game.”

▪ Dion Waiters: “Hopefully, we get a win, send him out the right way. A lot of excitement, a lot of gratitude just to be a part of this, especially for a guy like this who deserves so much more. Just to be a part of it, I’m excited. But it doesn’t matter if we don’t get a win for him.”

▪ Goran Dragic: “It’s going to be great. There are going to be a lot of emotions. Happy I’m going to be there but at the same time sad because you don’t want to see these kind of players leave. I still feel like he’s got a lot left in his tank. You have to appreciate he’s going out on his own terms. Every athlete wants to finish his career on his terms.”

Dragic said he’s “happy for him” and “happy to spend three years with him playing and learning. To see not only what only what kind of basketball player he is, but for me, the most important thing is as a human being, he’s an amazing friend. It’s going to be a special moment for me and the fans.”

The ceremony, which will be televised live by Fox Sports Sun at 7 p.m., will include fan giveaways of shirts and commemorative game tickets.

Meanwhile, tributes around the league continued to pour in over the weekend.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver tweeted this video message to Wade on Sunday: “Dwyane, this season has embodied what a great champion and ambassador you are. From the way fans in every arena celebrated you, to the players of every generation who swapped jerseys, it’s always incredible to see how the young fans and players look up to you.

“When you surprised the participants at the junior NBA global championships, and seeing their reaction and disbelief, is one of many examples of your big heart and generosity. On behalf of the NBA family, thank you. I look forward to seeing you in Springfield.”

After Sunday’s Toronto win against the Heat, Raptors guard Norman Powell said “as a kid growing up, I really tried to model my game like his. I watched a lot of his highlight tapes and [would] go to the park and just practice those moves and it’s been a lot of fun being able to go up against somebody that you idolized and competed against. Congrats to him on the amazing career that he has had. He’s impacted so many players in the league now and so many kids growing up.”

Meanwhile, Raptors star Danny Green reminisced about playing against Wade during Heat-Spurs NBA Finals games.

“One game,” Green said, “he would be limping and looking a little old and we’re like, ‘Alright, we got him.’ Then, the next game, he would come out and be the old Flash and be doing Euro-steps and dunking on people. I’m like, ‘What the hell happened? What did he eat today?’ He’s a very special, special player and an even better person.”

Tuesday won’t be Wade’s final game, even if Miami misses the playoffs. The Heat closes the regular season on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

More of my Heat posts from Sunday:

Here are a lot more Heat nuggets from Sunday’s loss in Toronto.





Here are details and fallout from the release of Rodney McGruder on Sunday.

Here are details from Yante Maten’s new contract and Erik Spoelstra’s lobbying for Udonis Haslem to return next season.