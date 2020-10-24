Election 2020 live updates: Here’s what is happening in South Florida on October 24

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

President casts his vote in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Evan Vucci AP

10:50 a.m.: President Donald Trump has voted twice by mail since becoming a Palm Beach County resident one year ago. But on Saturday, like so many other Florida Republicans, Donald Trump voted for Donald Trump in person.

Trump cast his ballot at the Palm Beach County main library in West Palm Beach at around 10 a.m.. WPTV reported Trump voted in a private room at the library because poll workers have not all been tested for COVID-19. Outside, Trump supporters waved flags and chanted, hoping to catch glimpse of the president.

He emerged from his private voting room around 10:17 a.m. With library stacks behind him, he quickly stopped to tell reporters he felt more secure voting in person, as opposed to mailing in his ballot. He also shared his predictable pick for the presidency.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said, before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

Prayer at the Polls

Pastor Stephanie E. Russell, right, and Denise Mills Mincey, left, pray as voters lineup to cast their early ballots at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Faith in Florida, a federation of the national faith-based grassroots organization Faith in Action, hosted Prayer at the Polls events like this one across the state Saturday. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

10:45 a.m.: Outside the Stephan P. Clark government center in Downtown Miami about eight pastors, ministers and Faith in Florida organizes joined hands and started to pray.

Saturday morning’s Prayer at the Polls was part of statewide events hosted by Faith in Florida to encourage people, especially people of color, to vote.

The events at three Miami-Dade locations fall within the two weekends of Souls to the Polls, also hosted by Faith in Florida in dozens of cities across the state to mobilize voters in the final push toward Election Day on Nov. 3.

In Downtown Miami, voters were scarce Saturday morning. There were no lines and a small turnout, but that didn’t stop the organizers from praising God and encouraging people to vote on a live stream.

“Many people have already started to come out and every day we look at the statistics and we have more early voters than we have ever had,” Central Dade Faith in Florida organizer Cheryl Coleman said. “I believe it’s because we are doing efforts like this across the state.”

At the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens, another Prayer at the Polls event was taking place.

There, about 50 people wrapped around the building waiting to cast their ballot. Off to the side, Faith in Florida coordinators and pastors were singing and praising.

Deon Hinds was at the library on Saturday morning to vote when she saw the group singing.

“It made the waiting easier, simpler,” Hinds said. “I believe everything you do you should put God first, even voting.”

How Floridians are voting: The latest numbers are in

A large number of Floridians have already cast ballots for the 2020 general election. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

10:30 a.m.: As of Saturday morning, 37.5% of Florida’s active registered voters have already cast mail-in or early votes for the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, the Florida Division of Elections reports.

Here’s how that breaks down by party.

Obama heads to Miami and Trump to Palm Beach amid record early voting in Florida

Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden-Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 2020. AFP/Getty Images

9:30 a.m.: Floridians are voting in record numbers ahead of the Nov. 3 election. But President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden can’t afford to be complacent in the nation’s biggest battleground, even amid historic early voting turnout.

Both campaigns will have a big presence in South Florida this weekend in an effort to continue to spur on their bases in a state that Trump must win. And strategists are looking to the coming weekend to help crystallize what the final week of the campaign will look like.

Trump will vote in Palm Beach County Saturday morning, casting a ballot in person for the first time since registering to vote as a Floridian last year. Also Saturday, the Biden campaign will send former President Barack Obama to North Miami for a “drive-in” rally.

The dueling events come as Democrats attempt to hold onto their initial big lead over Republicans, a margin that has thinned since in-person voting began Monday. Polls show a tight race in Florida.

Good morning from Westchester library voting precinct where everyone and their mother is here for GOTV events. Trump supporters playing reggaeton and Biden supporters playing cumbia — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) October 24, 2020

On the Rep side, program to watch Trump voting early on the screen hasn’t begun and still just a couple dozen people but we have sightings: @LtGovNunez, @Daniel_PerezFL pic.twitter.com/8m0BUr3hnY — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) October 24, 2020

Judge Betsy Benson, canvassing board chair, left, and Judge Deborah Carpenter-Toye, canvassing board member, examine a damaged ballot as the election recount continues in Broward County on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com

