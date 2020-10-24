Prayer at the polls: Faith groups urge people of color across Florida to vote early

Deon Hinds got up around dawn Saturday to go vote at the North Dade Regional Library, where she was reminded of her faith in God before casting her ballot.

As she waited in a line of about 50 people that wrapped around the library in Miami Gardens, a group of pastors and activists sang the hymn “We’ve Come This Far By Faith,” clapping and harmonizing with each other.

“It made the waiting easier, simpler,” Hinds said. “I believe everything you do you should put God first, even voting.”

The morning prayers were part of a statewide effort called “Prayer at the Polls,” organized by a coalition of faith-based groups encouraging voters, especially people of color, to vote early in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election. The coalition, Faith in Florida, hosted events in six Florida counties, including three in Miami-Dade County.

Another set of events is scheduled for Sunday, and more rallies are planned for the following weekend, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, wrapping up two weeks of early, in-person voting. The initiatives all fall under the broader “Souls to the Polls” push from faith leaders to encourage their congregations to participate in the election.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are energized. We are mobilized. We are galvanized to get the vote out,” said Gaston Smith, the paster of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Miami, in a message on Twitter encouraging people to vote on Sunday.

The appeal by faith leaders to turn out voters of color coincided Saturday with a visit to Miami by former President Barack Obama, who was in town to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with stops in a predominantly Hispanic community and a car rally in North Miami.

Sheena D. Rolle, deputy director of campaigns for Faith in Florida, said in a statement that the statewide day of prayer is a moment for voters to advocate for passage of constitutional Amendment 2, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour; demand racial justice from sheriffs and state attorneys, and expand democracy by protecting and respecting voters and voters rights.

“Our state needs to move these factors forward if we are to ever grow and expand opportunities for all Floridians,” Rolle said. “We are not standing by to figure out how to pick up the pieces later when we can act now and stop the dominoes from falling in the first place.”

Pastor Stephanie E. Russell, right, and Denise Mills Mincey, left, pray as voters lineup to cast their early ballots at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Faith in Florida, a federation of the national faith-based grassroots organization Faith in Action, hosted Prayer at the Polls events like this one across the state Saturday. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The turnout was lighter in downtown Miami early Saturday, where eight pastors, ministers and Faith in Florida organizers joined hands and started to pray at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, the headquarters for Miami-Dade County’s municipal government.

Though voters were scarce, organizers set up a livestream on Facebook as they praised God and and urged people to get to the polls. They clapped and sang American spiritual “Glory, Glory (Lay My Burden Down).”

“Many people have already started to come out and every day we look at the statistics and we have more early voters than we have ever had,” said Cheryl Coleman, a minister and local organizer with Faith in Florida.“I believe it’s because we are doing efforts like this across the state.”

On Friday night, Faith in Florida hosted a virtual discussion with religious leaders around the country and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who famously represented the family of Trayvon Martin in the state’s case against Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman, in 2013.

On the video call, Crump encouraged voters in fight against social injustices by voting for candidates they believe will make a difference. Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, ran for Miami-Dade County Commission this year but narrowly lost.

In downtown Miami, Coleman said that it’s especially important for people of color to vote.

“We fight for the social ills of our community and the Black and brown people are those who suffer the most with health disparities, with economic oppression,” Coleman said. “So we’re really trying to educate them and to encourage them that their vote makes a difference and they need to be a part of the process.”