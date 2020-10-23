Miami Herald Logo
Elections

How Floridians are voting: The latest numbers on October 23

By Miami Herald staff

As of today, 33.9% of Florida’s active registered voters have already cast mail-in or early votes in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Early voting ends on Nov. 1. Click here for early voting locations in South Florida.



MAIL BALLOTS

Votes so far: 3,380,264

Democrats: 1,610,564 (47.6%)

Republicans: 1,041,525 (30.8%)

No Party Affiliation/Other: 687,692 (20.3%)



EARLY VOTING

Votes so far: 1,391,692

Democrats: 499,802 (35.9%)

Republicans: 641,324 (46.1%)

No Party Affiliation/Other: 234,225 (16.8%)



VOTE SO FAR, BY PARTY

Democratic: 44.22%

Republican: 35.3%

No Party Affiliation/Other: 19.3%

Source: Florida Division of Elections. Percentages may not add up to 100 due to rounding.

