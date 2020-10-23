Elections
How Floridians are voting: The latest numbers on October 23
As of today, 33.9% of Florida’s active registered voters have already cast mail-in or early votes in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Early voting ends on Nov. 1. Click here for early voting locations in South Florida.
MAIL BALLOTS
Votes so far: 3,380,264
Democrats: 1,610,564 (47.6%)
Republicans: 1,041,525 (30.8%)
No Party Affiliation/Other: 687,692 (20.3%)
EARLY VOTING
Votes so far: 1,391,692
Democrats: 499,802 (35.9%)
Republicans: 641,324 (46.1%)
No Party Affiliation/Other: 234,225 (16.8%)
VOTE SO FAR, BY PARTY
Democratic: 44.22%
Republican: 35.3%
No Party Affiliation/Other: 19.3%
Source: Florida Division of Elections. Percentages may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
Comments