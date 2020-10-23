Miami Herald Logo
Obama will hold drive-in rally in North Miami to drum up support for Biden and Harris

Former President Barack Obama will be in North Miami Saturday to drum up support for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign earlier this week said there would be a South Florida stop, but did not specify where or when.

On Friday, the campaign said Obama will hold a drive-in car rally in North Miami to encourage people to vote early.

The rally will likely be similar to one Biden held earlier this month in Miramar where dozens of cars filled an amphitheater.

