Rough week for rap in Miami leaves 2 dead, 4 injured from gunfire. Several men detained

Video show chaotic scene after shooting of rapper AAB Hellabandz A 24-year-old Chicago rapper named AAB Hellabandz, whose real name is Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday morning in the heart of South Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 24-year-old Chicago rapper named AAB Hellabandz, whose real name is Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday morning in the heart of South Beach.

Three separate shootings left two people dead and four others injured, casting a pall over a weekend that was supposed to be the biggest annual celebration of hip-hop culture in South Florida.

When it all shook out, police in three cities as well as Miami-Dade County were involved. Officers confiscated several high-powered weapons from one of the shooting scenes and detained at least a half-dozen people for questioning. Yet by Monday afternoon, no one had been charged with any crimes.

“We won’t know until we get ballistics,” said Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The bursts of gunfire put a damper on one of South Florida’s biggest rap events, the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Though the festival itself wasn’t the scene of any of the gunfire, a group of four men entering the stadium Sunday night were detained when police matched their vehicle to one spotted at a shooting that started in the parking area of a Trump resort in Sunny Isles Beach.

A day earlier, superstar rapper L’il Wayne announced to his 34.2 million followers on Twitter that he was pulling out of the Hard Rock event because “Festival Police” wanted to “check” him before he entered the stadium.

“I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job,” the singer posted on Saturday night.

Zabaleta said the security screening had nothing to do with any of the shootings and that L’il Wayne wouldn’t permit a private security guard to wand him, a policy in place for everyone, including the artists, who enter the stadium.

Any way you look at it, it was a rough weekend for rap in South Florida.

The first shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Espanola Way, in the heart of South Beach. With customers filling the tables of its outdoor cafes at about 2 a.m., shots rang out. Two men were shot. A 24-year-old Chicago rapper named AAB Hellabandz, whose real name is Ameer Golston, was killed. A man he was with was injured. His name hasn’t been released.





Police said as many as three vehicles may have been involved. As police chased the vehicles, an officer said he saw a passenger flash a weapon from inside one of them. One of the cars was later spotted at the north end of the city near 83rd Street and Collins Avenue. Police again gave chase.

That chase didn’t last long as two cop cars crashed into each other at 91st Street and Harding Avenue. The officers suffered minor injuries, according to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. On Monday afternoon police released video footage of one of the men who may have been involved in the shootings.

Later Saturday, just as he was set to take the stage, rapper Kodak Black was arrested, accused of lying on an official document as he was trying to buy a gun. Prosecutors said Black wrote “no” on the document he signed before purchasing a weapon that asked if he was currently under indictment for a crime.

Then the next day, Sunday afternoon, gunfire erupted near the valet section of Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles. Across the street a Hertz Rental Car employee named Mohamad Jradi had just gotten off work and was in his car, ready to head home to celebrate Mother’s Day when one of the bullets struck him in the head. He died immediately.

In a statement released Monday, the Hertz Corporation called Jradi a “highly valued member” of the family who worked there for 12 years.





“He will be greatly missed,” the company said.

The whizzing bullets sent people scurrying and ducking under tables at nearby restaurants.

“It’s sad,” said Zeta Bourne, who works at BurgerFi across the street from Trump Tower. “We’re supposed to be celebrating our moms today and instead we’re dealing with this tragic shooting.”

Also hit was a 5-year-old boy on vacation from Texas. He was treated on the scene and released. And a 19-year-old woman named Karylyn Marie Long, 19, who a witness said was the girlfriend of Louisianna rapper NBA Youngboy, was also shot and injured. That she was part of Youngboy’s entourage wasn’t confirmed by police. Police did question several people staying in several rooms at Trump Tower and said they confiscated a host of weapons.

Not long after the Sunny Isles shooting, which paralyzed traffic in the small seaside community, a man was shot in his car while exiting the William Lehman Causeway in Aventura. His injuries were minor, police said. Aventura police said they were working with Sunny Isles and Miami-Dade to determine if that shooting was related to the one earlier in Sunny Isles.

After the shooting in Sunny Isles, police issued a bulletin for a GMC Yukon they suspect was involved in the shooting. A few hours later Miami-Dade police spotted the SUV entering the Rolling Loud concert at Hard Rock and detained a group of four men. It wasn’t clear late Monday if they were still in custody.

Youngboy, the Baton Rouge rapper, performed at Rolling Loud on Sunday. Ana Rodriguez, who said Long was Youngboy’s girlfriend, told the Miami Herald she saw a fight break out in front of Trump Tower. She said she heard the shots as she was entering a liquor store across the street while getting ready for the concert.

Said Zabaleta: “There are a lot of unanswered questions.”