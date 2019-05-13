Kodak Black’s crime? Rapper lied on an official document to buy a gun, feds say

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Kodak Black erforms onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Prosecutors will try and keep South Florida rapper Kodak Black behind bars as he awaits trial on allegations that he lied on an official document while trying to buy a gun.

Black, shacked and clad in a jail jumpsuit, made his first appearance in federal court Monday, two days after he was arrested just before he was to take to the stage and perform at the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

The rapper’s indictment stems from his filling out a Firearms Transaction Record, or Form 4473, a federal document that must be completed to buy a gun from a registered dealer. According to his defense lawyer, the rapper checked “no” when asked if he was currently under indictment for a crime.

Black is facing charges of raping a high-school student in South Carolina. But defense lawyer Bradley Cohen said his client may have been confused because he was charged directly by prosecutors, not by a grand jury indictment, in South Carolina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“In general, I think some of these legal terms are misleading,” Cohen said.

Federal prosecutors will return to court on Wednesday to ask a judge to keep Black behind bars.

Black was arrested by federal agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals and Miami-Dade’s Northside gangs unit. The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, is also facing separate weapons charges in Miami-Dade state criminal court. As a convicted felon, Black is not allowed to own a gun under Florida state law.

Black, who grew up in Pompano Beach, has skyrocketed to popularity over the past six years. His December 2019 album “Dying to Love” debuted at the top of the Billboard albums chart. Black’s hits include songs such as “Tunnel Vision,” “No Flockin” and ″Wake Up in the City” with Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars.

His career has been marred by long string of legal problems.

Last month, the rapper was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States, authorities said.





Many of his trouble have emerged in his native Broward County. Last year, he was arrested after deputies said he hosted a party in which a guest waived a gun in the air near a baby’s face. Deputies found a handgun and ammo at his home. The charges were later dropped. At the time of that arrest, Black was on felony probation for robbery and false imprisonment.