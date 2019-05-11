Lil Wayne refuses to perform at Miami hip-hop festival after cops ‘checked’ him

Miami

Rapper Lil Wayne told his fans he would not be performing at a Miami Gardens hip-hop festival Saturday night after police tried to “check” him before going on stage.

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing,” the rapper posted on Twitter. “The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds.”

He added: “I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show.”





Miami Gardens police said Miami-Dade police was the lead agency. Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond Saturday night, although it’s unclear what other law enforcement agencies were present at the concert, and which agency required security clearance for the rapper.





Rolling Loud is an annual hip hop festival hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It is scheduled to run through Sunday with a huge lineup that includes hip hop superstars Cardi B, Travis Scott and Migos.