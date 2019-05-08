Don’t have tickets to Rolling Loud? Head to this downtown Miami club to see the stars

Hear that thumping sound? Well, you will. It’s Rolling Loud time again.

Celebrating its upcoming five year anniversary, RL will take residence at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens starting Friday, with a huge lineup that includes hip hop superstars Cardi B, Travis Scott and Migos.

But unless you’re Kanye West, it can be tough to get tickets.





Solution: We found a way for you to see many of your favorite performers in one spot.

E11EVEN Miami, which is open a whopping 24 hours, seems as if it will be the place to be in case you weren’t able to snag access to the action.

The so called ultraclub is currently touting itself as the “It” destination for RL official afterparties.





Starting Thursday, E11EVEN is hosting the “Official Rolling Loud Pre-Roll” with “Go Loko” singer YG (Young Gangsta) set to take the stage.





The festivities continue Friday, with an “early” show from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. from throwback fave Taylor Dayne, of “Tell It To My Heart” fame. Wait a few hours and you’ll get a set by wildly popular Atlanta-based hip-hop group Migos, responsible for such hits as “Versace.”

We hear that the trio of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset (aka Cardi B’s hubby) may do stuff off their upcoming album, “Culture III,” but we’re not sure because the guys were too busy for us to track down.

On Saturday night, it’s Travis Scott’s turn to take the mic, surely rocking things out until the early morning as Kylie Jenner’s main man is wont to do.

Then on Sunday, Tyga who is known for his top hits like “Taste” and “Rack City,” will close out the sure to be lit party.

Make sure your cellphones are charged. You’ll want pics.

Details and reservations: E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St. Miami.; 11miami.com, 786-701-0420.



