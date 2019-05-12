After a shooting, one dead in front of Trump International Beach Resort Miami

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Miami, police say, after what appears to be a shooting incident.

Miami-Dade police and Sunny Isles Beach police say at least one person died in the violence, which occurred within shouting distance of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list put the combination condominium-hotel’s address, 18001 Collins Ave., as the location of the incident and indicated there’s at least one trauma-alert patient.

Collins Avenue traffic, both north and south, into Sunny Isles Beach was at a standstill Sunday after the early-afternoon shooting and investigation.

A witness tweeted he heard seven or eight shots.

A guest at the hotel shot video from above the scene.

The building carries the name of President Donald Trump under a licensing agreement with the owner. It’s part of the transformation of Sunny Isles Beach, in which new skyscrapers have shot up over the last 20 years where the low-slung hotels from the 1950s once stood.

The beachfront city north of Miami Beach was incorporated in 1997, and is still known for touristy shops. The area also is known as “Little Moscow” for the relatively high percentage of Russian-speaking residents.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.