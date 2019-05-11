Early morning shooting in Miami Beach leaves one dead; officers crash in pursuit of suspects

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami Beach’s Española Way, an architecturally-charming block of outdoor cafés, restaurants, a setting for video shoots, which over the years has included projects for Elton John and Don Johnson, was a murder scene Saturday morning.

Miami Beach police are at the scene of a shooting along the 200 block of Española Way that left one man dead and may have included suspects in three cars, spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, two men were shot and one died on Española. The other man is at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to survive.

Police say one of their officers heard shots around 2 a.m. and arrived at the scene to see “a potential subject vehicle” not far from the scene of the shooting. Someone driving another car took off, leading to a police chase in which officers saw one of the passengers in that second car flash a firearm. But officers lost sight of that getaway car.

A third car was located near 83rd Street and Collins Avenue and that one took off, too, leading to a chase in which two Miami Beach police cars crashed near 91st Street and Harding Avenue.

“Thankfully, the officers only suffered minor injuries,” Rodriguez said.

The men in that car got away, as well.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Rodriguez said.

Detectives are gathering evidence and Española Way between Collins and Washington is currently closed.

Have information? Call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or online at CrimeStoppersMiami.com.