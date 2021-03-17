Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 4,599 new confirmed cases, 59 total deaths

The state of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,599 new cases and 59 total deaths Wednesday, 55 of which were residents. South Florida counties accounted for 32 of the 59 deaths.

Current hospitalizations saw a minimal drop after jumping early this week.

For the pandemic, Florida has had 1,989,024 total cases, 32,504 resident deaths and 33,120 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 961 more people who tested positive and 11 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 429,834 cases and 5,699 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 603 cases and 11 deaths, moving its totals to 205,473 cases and 2,569 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 374 new cases (126,729 for the pandemic) and 10 deaths (2,586).

▪ Monroe County reported 22 new cases and 0 deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,161 cases and 47 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:16 p.m Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,007 people hospitalized, a 45-person bunny slide from 7:31 p.m. Tuesday. South Florida’s counties generally dropped from Tuesday: Miami-Dade was up four to 613; Broward, down three to 458; Palm Beach, down 10 to 188; and Monroe, down one to four.