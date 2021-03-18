Florida COVID update for Thursday: 5,093 cases and nearly 100 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 5,093 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 99 new deaths. Of those who died, 94 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,994,117 coronavirus cases and 33,219 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,598 were residents and 621 were nonresidents.

More than 2.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 110,532 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,321,008 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,108 new cases and 11 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 430,942 cases and 5,710 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 712 cases and three deaths, moving its totals to 206,185 cases and 2,572 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 382 new cases and eight deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 127,111 cases and 2,586 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 20 new cases and one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,181 cases and 48 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:16 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,946 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 584; Broward, 470; Palm Beach, 178; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

