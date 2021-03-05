How can you get a COVID vaccine? What to know about the rules at each South Florida site

The rules seem to be changing every day.

So we’ve compiled a guide that tells you if you are eligible to get a vaccine at a particular site.

A few things do remain the same: You must live in Florida, although you don’t have to live in the county you are getting your vaccine. And some places may charge an administrative fee to your insurance.

Here’s a breakdown on who can get the vaccine, where and how:

Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

▪ Seniors 65 and older

▪ Long-term care facility residents and staff

▪ Healthcare workers with direct patient contact

▪ Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older

▪ Anyone 16 to 64 with a high risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

▪ Pre-K-12 teachers and school staff, daycare and other childcare workers. Many sites are still restricting this to K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older and are excluding pre-school and daycare employees. It’s complicated.

It’s worth noting that all veterans in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties who are patients of the Miami VA Healthcare System can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age and medical condition. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is also planning to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday for teens and young adults 16 to 21 with high risk medical conditions.

Why are the rules different from site to site?

Pharmacies and federally supported sites like the one at Miami Dade College North follow the Biden administration’s federal mandate, which opened vaccinations earlier this to all pre-K-12 teachers and school staff nationwide, including daycare and other childcare workers.

Hospitals, state-run sites like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and county-run sites like Zoo Miami follow Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which restricts vaccinations to K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older and excludes prekindergarten and daycare workers.

Where can you get COVID-19 vaccines in South Florida?

Publix

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact , pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. Anyone 16 to 64 with a high-risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

What do you need to bring?

Everyone who schedules a vaccination appointment will need to show proof of Florida residency like a driver’s license. Customers with health insurance will also need to bring an insurance card to the scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring the red, white and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number. People with “at risk” conditions must also get their physician to sign a state-issued “at risk” form, which will need to be shown the day of the appointment. Find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Take your work ID or badge in case it’s needed.

Check for appointments at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. Anyone 16 to 64 with a high risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

What do you need to bring?

The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, bring your card just in case it’s needed. People with “at risk” conditions must also get a physician to sign a state-issued “at risk” form, which will need to be shown the day of their appointment. You can find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Take your work ID or badge in case it’s needed.

Check for appointments at CVS.com or call customer service at 800-746-7287.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact , pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. Anyone 16 to 64 with a high risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

What do you need to bring?

The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, bring your card just in case it’s needed. Those without insurance will need to present a driver’s license or Social Security card.

Educators will need to follow the online prompts in the scheduler to verify employment.

People with “at risk” conditions must also get a physician to sign a state-issued “at risk” form, which will need to be shown the day of their appointment. You can find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov/ or through the store’s online scheduler.

To check for appointments at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact , K-12 teachers and school staff and licensed childcare workers. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. Anyone 16 to 64 with at least one high-risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

What do you need to bring?

The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. Bring your pharmacy and medical healthcare insurance cards if they are different. Eligibility documentation will also be needed signifying a patient is in a priority group.

For example, people with “at risk” conditions must also get a physician to sign a state-issued “at risk” form, which will need to be shown the day of their appointment. You can find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov/ or through the store’s online scheduler.

To check for appointments at Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/. For Sam’s Club, visit https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

Federal-supported site at Miami-Dade College North Campus

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact , pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. Anyone 16 to 64 with a high risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

What do you need to bring?

You will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, take your card with you in case it’s needed.

School personnel, police, healthcare workers and firefighters will also need to show proof of employment with a badge or ID.

People with “at risk” conditions must also get a physician to sign a state-issued “at risk” form, which will need to be shown the day of the appointment. You can find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Appointments are not required, but they are recommended. The site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is a walk-up, which means people wait in line instead of in their car. Anyone who would prefer to book an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Federal-supported satellite sites in Sweetwater and Florida City

Where are these sites?

The Sweetwater site is at Ronselli Park Youth Center at 250 SW 114th Ave. The Florida City site is at the Florida City Youth Activity Center at 650 NW 5th Ave.

Both will serve as sites every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 10. The sites accept walk-ins.

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older.

What do you need to bring?

The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. Proof of eligibility will also be required for each group.

Seniors must bring ID to verify their age; healthcare workers must bring their professional license; police and fire-rescue personnel must bring their badge or department ID; school employees must bring their work-issued identification.

Miami VA Healthcare System

Who can get vaccinated?

All veterans in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties who are patients of the Miami VA Healthcare System can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age and medical condition. Veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare benefits. You must also be able to return to the same site for the second dose.

What do you need to bring?

Since you’re a patient of the Miami VA, it has all the information it needs about you. But just in case, it’s always a good idea to take your driver’s license or other proof of Florida residency.

Two of the sites, one in Miami and the other in Sunrise, will not require appointments, although they are encouraged, the Miami VA said. The other two locations, in Key West and Homestead, are by appointment only.

Veterans can visit https://www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for more information. You can also call your care team at 305-575-7000 to schedule an appointment.

Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park, Snyder Park and other state-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward

State-run sites in Miami-Dade County include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami. State-run sites in Broward County include Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Markham Park in Sunrise, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus.

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older are also eligible.

What do you need to bring?

You will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, take your card with you as it may be needed. Teachers, police, healthcare workers and firefighters will also need to show proof of employment with a badge or ID.

Anyone who preregisters for a vaccine appointment will be notified when slots become available at state or federal vaccination sites in their county. The website to preregister is myvaccine.fl.gov. You can also pre-register by phone. For Miami-Dade, call 888-499-0840 or TTY 888-256-8918. For Broward, call 866-201-6313 or TTY 844-252-2003.

Oak Grove Park

Where is this site?

This site is in Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and accepts walk-ins.

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older.

What do you need to bring?

The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. Proof of eligibility will also be required for each group.

Seniors must bring ID to verify their age; healthcare workers must bring their professional license; police and fire-rescue personnel must bring their badge or department ID; school employees must bring their work-issued identification.

Overtown Youth Center

Where is this site?

This site is at the Overtown Youth Center, 1551 NW First Ave. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and accepts walk-ins.

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older. Sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older.

What do you need to bring?

The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. Proof of eligibility will also be required for each group.

Seniors must bring ID to verify their age; healthcare workers must bring their professional license; police and fire-rescue personnel must bring their badge or department ID; school employees must bring their work-issued identification.

Tropical Park and Zoo Miami





Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older are also eligible.

What do you need to bring?

You will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, take your card with you in case it’s needed. Teachers, police, healthcare workers and firefighters will also need to show proof of employment with a badge or ID.

To check for appointments or to get on the wait list, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older, and anyone 16 to 64 with a high-risk medical condition deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19. K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older are also eligible.

What do you need to bring?

You will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, take your card with you just in case.

School personnel, police and firefighters will also need to show proof of employment with a badge, ID or pay stub.

People with “at risk” conditions must also get their physician to sign a state-issued “at risk” form, which will need to be shown the day of the appointment. You can find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov/. Your alternative is to show a doctor’s note that is on a physician’s letterhead or prescription pad. The physician-signed note must include the patient’s name, what condition they are being treated for and a recommendation for the vaccine.

To check for available appointments, visit https://jhsmiami.org/comvac/.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Who can get vaccinated?

Florida teens and young adults ages 16 to 21 who are being treated for certain high-risk medical conditions. People older than 21 and under the care of a pediatrician or pediatric specialist will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the hospital.

To be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, young adults 16 to 21 must be under the care of a physician or specialist for one or more health conditions considered at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The hospital said it’s using a list of conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine eligibility.

What do you need to bring?

A teen’s parents or legal guardian will need to show proof of Florida residency the day of the appointment. They will also need to show a signed form from their child’s physician confirming that they are being treated for one of the eligible high-risk conditions. The form can also be downloaded from Nicklaus Children’s COVID-19 vaccine web page, which is where you will also make the vaccine appointment.

To check eligibility requirements and to book a slot, visit Nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine.

Holy Cross Health

Who can get vaccinated?

Anyone under 65 who has certain medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID complications. Priority will be given to Holy Cross Medical Group patients, the hospital said.

The hospital has a list online of eligible health conditions. Some of these conditions include cancer, hypertension and asthma.

What do you need to bring?

Unlike other vaccination sites on this list, the hospital requires various proofs of eligibility before scheduling an appointment.

Once you print and fill out the form, you must drop it off at the hospital’s COVID Vaccine Center in Building C, 4701 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, with a doctor’s note or prescription that indicates an eligible condition. Once the form is processed, and your eligibility is verified, someone will call you to schedule your first-dose appointment. You will need to show proof of Florida residency.

Holy Cross has not announced if it will be accepting the state’s “at risk” form.

To see the list of eligible health conditions and to download and print the required paperwork, visit www.holy-cross.com/covidvaccine

Broward Health

Who can get vaccinated?

Seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older and anyone 18 and older with certain medical conditions. K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older are also eligible.

What do you need to bring?

You will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, take your card with youjust in case.

Broward Health has not announced if it will require proof of employment for educators, police, healthcare workers and firefighters.

The hospital said it will not be using the state’s “at risk” form for people with medical conditions because it has its own document that is completed during registration.

To check for appointments, visit https://www.browardhealth.org/pages/being-healthy-vaccine