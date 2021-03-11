Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second dose process has not been easier.

If you need to get your second Pfizer- BioNTech shot at the Miami Dade College North campus federal site and are worried about getting stranded in a long line, relax and breathe.

Unlike most other vaccination sites in South Florida, which schedule second doses at the same site people received their first dose, the federally run sites allow you to switch among the three FEMA vaccine centers in Miami-Dade.

Second doses at MDC North and other FEMA sites: What to know

If you received the first Pfizer dose at FEMA’s MDC North site, you can go back for the second shot or you can visit one of the two federal “satellite” sites in the county, said Mike Jachles, chairman of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers. The association helps with operations at some of the state and federal run sites.

The “satellite” sites are pop-ups and will relocate every three to seven days to other underserved parts of the county. Just like at MDC North, people stand in line at the pop-ups and no appointments are required. The pop-ups sometimes have lines, but they’re usually less crowded than MDC North.

The pop-ups were previously in Sweetwater and Florida City, but on Thursday they moved to North Miami Beach and Miami Springs, where they will be through March 17. The sites will return to their previous locations when it’s time for people to receive their second dose.

People wait to get vaccinated for Covid-19 Thursday in front of the Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St., North Miami Beach . Two new satellite federal vaccination sites opened on Thursday. One in North Miami Beach and the other in Miami Springs

Similarly, people who received their first Pfizer shot at one of the pop-up sites can get their second dose at MDC North. The FEMA sites are dispensing only Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on supply.

Remember, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart. While you should not get the vaccine before the date listed on your vaccination card, it’s OK to get the vaccine up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Second doses at other South Florida COVID-19 vaccine sites?

All of the other vaccination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward County schedule second doses at the same site people received their first dose. This includes pharmacies, hospitals, state and county-run sites such as Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park, Tropical Park or Zoo Miami .

Publix also schedules booster shots at the same store you received your first dose. If you want to get the second shot at another Publix, you can do so but you’ll have to compete with everyone else to snag a spot through the online booking system.

CVS Health, which owns Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores, schedules booster shots automatically with first dose appointments. Its scheduling system also has an option to schedule second doses, which can be used by people who received their first dose at a different location in Florida, regardless if it was at a CVS store or not.