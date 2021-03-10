Pop-up vaccine sites in Sweetwater and Florida City are on the move to new locations

Federal pop-up vaccination sites in Sweetwater and Florida City are moving and will reopen Thursday at two new locations in Miami-Dade County.

On Thursday, the sites will open at Allen Park Community Center at 1770 NE 162nd St. in North Miami Beach and at the Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Dr. The sites will remain at the new locations through March 17.

The sites will return to Ronselli Park Youth Center, 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater, and the Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW Fifth Ave., when it’s time for people who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to receive their second injection, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Why are these federal sites moving?

The “satellite” sites are pop-ups and will relocate every three to seven days to other underserved parts of the county, according to the division. They can administer up to 500 vaccines each day as walk-up sites, which means you’ll wait standing in line instead of waiting in your car. Each site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointments are needed.

The other FEMA site in South Florida is at Miami Dade College’s north campus near Opa-locka.

Which COVID-19 vaccines do FEMA sites administer? Who can get a shot?

MDC North and the two “satellite” sites usually offer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires two doses, 21 days apart.

The sites are supposed to follow Florida’s vaccine criteria. However, staff at Florida City and MDC North locations pivoted away from Gov. Ron DeSantis orders and offered vaccinations to everyone at least once in the past few days. Both sites later reverted to following state guidelines.

People eligible for the vaccine in Florida include seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, law enforcement and firefighters ages 50 and older, and people with high-risk medical conditions deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19. K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older are also eligible at state-run sites including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and county-run sites such as Tropical Park.

FEMA sites and pharmacies including CVS and Publix offer vaccines to Pre-k-12th grade teachers and school personnel and childcare workers 18 and older because of a federal mandate.

The FEMA sites are part of a pilot program between Florida and the federal government to address the problems of racial and economic disparities in vaccinations. While the program has helped more than 75,000 people get a shot, it might not be reaching the people it was designed to help, the Miami Herald has reported.