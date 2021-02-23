Here’s how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine at CVS y más and Navarro pharmacies

Starting Wednesday, seniors 65 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at all CVS y más and Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Miami-Dade County. Several CVS stores across Florida also will have vaccines in stock.

Appointments are required and must be booked online or by phone. There are 31 Navarro Discount Pharmacies and 35 CVS y más stores in Miami-Dade. Fifteen traditional CVS stores in the state will offer vaccines — one in Miami-Dade, two in Broward and one in Palm Beach counties. CVS Health owns the three chains.

The stores were selected to help vaccinate seniors in underserved areas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference at a Navarro pharmacy in Hialeah. Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Sam’s Club and Harveys have also been offering vaccines at select stores across the state.

How do you get a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS y mas and Navarro pharmacies?

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Navarro or at CVS y más, visit CVS.com, use the CVS app or call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. On the upper right side of the website, you will find a button to toggle between English and Spanish.

Remember, appointments are set to go live Wednesday, though no word yet as to what time slots will be available.

If you opt to use the website, click “Check vaccine availability.” Once you click that option, you will be asked to select your state.

After booking your first dose, the system will prompt you to schedule the second dose appointment, too. The day of your appointment, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license.

And remember, no one will have to pay for the vaccine because taxpayers are taking care of the bill. The companies can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot but it will be reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company. For uninsured patients, the fee will be paid for by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

Miami Herald staff writer Martin Vassolo contributed to this report.

This article will be updated.