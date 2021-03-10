Medically at-risk people can now get COVID vaccine in Broward County. Here’s how

Floridians age 16 and older who have a medical condition that makes them “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at state-run sites in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced the criteria expansion late Tuesday. Sites include at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Markham Park in Sunrise, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus.

Beginning March 9, DOH-Broward is vaccinating persons deemed extremely vulnerable by a physician at all of its locations, in accordance with EO 21-47. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) March 9, 2021

Previously, people with at-risk conditions could only get vaccinated through hospitals, pharmacies, doctor offices and federally run sites like the one at Miami Dade College North campus.

Besides proof of Florida residency, people with at-risk conditions who book an appointment at one of the Broward sites will also need to show a physician-signed “at risk” form. The form can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website floridahealthcovid19.gov. At-risk 16- and 17-year-olds must have a parent or legal guardian with them to sign the consent form at the site.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov, or call 866-201-6313. For TTY, the number is 844-252-2003. Someone will then contact you once an appointment becomes available. And remember, while you must live in Florida, you don’t have to get the vaccine in the county you live in.

Miami-Dade County has not announced if this rule change will apply to county-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex. Also no word yet on what this means for state-run sites in Miami-Dade County, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami.

This article will be updated.