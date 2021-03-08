Every vaccination site has a different ‘leftover dose’ policy. Here’s what we know

Do “leftover doses” really exist?

On Saturday in Florida City, some people got the vaccine even though they didn’t meet the governor’s vaccine criteria. That changed the next day.

So, should you hang around a site, maybe at the end of the day, with the hope of getting a leftover shot? You’ll need to be lucky.

Pharmacies, state and federal officials say extra doses are rare. And when a site has leftover vaccine supply at the end of the day, the policy is to get shots in the arms of people who meet Florida’s eligibility criteria.

Still, you might also be in the right place at the right time if a vaccination site has extras and you happen to fit the bill.

Here are some more things to know about extra doses:

What is the extra-doses policy at federal sites like MDC North?

Marty Bahamonde, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said it’s rare for there to be any unused doses at the end of the day, and if there is, it’s usually one or two.

He said there are usually five doses available per vaccine vial, and once a vial is opened, the doses must be administered within six hours. Unlike other vaccination sites, federal locations do not require appointments.

To avoid leftover doses, he said the staff at FEMA-run sites at Miami Dade College North, Florida City and Sweetwater are instructed to open vials depending on how many eligible people are in line. If at day’s end, doses are still available with no one eligible in line, Bahamonde said workers are told to check the list of people who pre-registered for a vaccine and contact them.

That includes people who registered through myvaccine.fl.gov or people who pre-registered at the site previously because they met the criteria but were turned away because doses ran out.

Bahamonde said the staff is also instructed to contact hospitals or law enforcement offices in the area to see if any employees are eligible and who want the vaccine.

What’s the policy at pharmacies in South Florida?

Pharmacies including CVS Health and Walmart say end-of-the day leftovers are rare because appointments are scheduled based on supply. But missed appointments happen. And that means extra doses for others.

If there are unused doses at the end of the day, here’s what happens:

▪ CVS Health, which owns Navarro Discount Pharmacy, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores says pharmacists are instructed to contact eligible patients. Every pharmacy maintains a profile for each patient. It includes information pharmacists could use to determine if the patient matches Florida’s vaccine criteria. The other alternative is for pharmacists to offer doses to employees who qualify for the vaccine.

▪ Walmart, which also owns Sam’s Club, says it will offer unused doses “to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses.” The big box retailer did not indicate how it notifies shoppers that vaccines are available.

▪ Publix has an “end of doses at night” procedure. The process allows for any leftover doses at the end of the day to be given to eligible associates to make sure the vaccines don’t go to waste. The Lakeland-based company did not say whether it has a procedure for customers.

▪ Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más, did not immediately respond to how the company handles extra vaccine doses.

What’s the policy at county-run and state-run vaccine sites?

▪ Miami-Dade County, which runs the Tropical Park and Zoo Miami sites, told NBC6 it follows a discard policy that prioritizes healthcare workers on the site and those 65 or older, and eventually allows leftover doses to go to anyone at a site, regardless of their age.

Some of the state-run vaccination sites in South Florida include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Marlins Park in Miami, Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale and Tree Tops Park in Davie. The Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution, did not immediately disclose the extra-dose policy at these sites.