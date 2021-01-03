Miami Herald Logo
The Florida Department of Health Broward County’s COVID-19 vaccine sign-up site is back

The Florida Department of Health Broward County announced via a 6:21 a.m. Tweet Sunday that its COVID-19 vaccination appointment website is back online.

The website, browardcovidvaccine.com, is the only place senior citizens can sign-up for novel coronavirus vaccinations and was taken down Wednesday after drowning in vaccine interest. It doesn’t, however, seem to include the Holiday Park site that the city of Fort Lauderdale said would be switching from testing to vaccination this week.

Vaccines are available by appointment starting Sunday at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek and Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie. Vaccination starts by appointment Tuesday at Markham Park, 16001 West State Road 84, Sunrise and Lauderhill’s Central Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Place.

Broward Health is also a vaccination site, but has stopped accepting appointments due to high demand.

