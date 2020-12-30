Miami Herald Logo
Hospital hotline crashes as patients try to make COVID vaccine appointments

Hello. Anyone there?

It didn’t take long for Broward Health’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline to crash after getting overwhelmed with callers. And that has frustrated patients eager to make appointments.

The hospital says it’s working on a fix, and urged everyone to have patience when they call.

On Wednesday, Broward Health began giving COVID-19 innoculations to people 65 and older. Those interested could start signing up for the free vaccine on Tuesday by calling Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500 to be screened and scheduled for an appointment.

But for many patients, some who reached out to the Miami Herald, all they got were busy signals or no one answering the line.

Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach also has been reaching out to people over age 65 to schedule appointments to receive the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
