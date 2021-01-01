A South Florida COVID-19 testing site will close. It’ll reopen as a vaccination site

In addition to the four sites in Broward County where senior citizens can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the city of Fort Lauderdale says Holiday Park is going from a testing site to a vaccination site.

The city announced Friday that “Operational details are still being worked out with the intent of offering vaccines as early as next week.”

Appointments will be necessary for the vaccine site, run by the Florida Department of Health Broward County, but can’t be made yet. The Florida Department of Health Broward County’s appointment site, https://browardcovidvaccine.com, was taken down after it got overwhelmed on Wednesday.

We are sorry that the registration system for the DOH-Broward COVID-19 vaccination site did not work as intended and will be fixed soon. We recognize that our Senior Community is anxious to receive the vaccine. This is just the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) December 30, 2020

Vaccines are available by appointment starting Sunday at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek and Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie. Vaccination starts by appointment Tuesday at Markham Park, 16001 West State Road 84, Sunrise.

Broward Health is also a vaccination site, but it stopped accepting appointments due to high demand.

As for testing, the Mills Pond Park testing site remains open and will start again 9 a.m. Saturday after being closed for New Year’s Day.

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine 24-hour Call Center number is 866-779-6121. The email address is COVID-19@flhealth.gov.