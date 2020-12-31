Miami-Dade County website to help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Miami-Dade County has created a new website to help seniors, and eventually the rest of the general public, find and schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The new website miamidade.gov/vaccine went live Wednesday and provides information on who is currently allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, where vaccines are available in the county and how people can schedule their vaccination.

Currently, Florida is giving vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and people 65 and older, including snowbirds.

Vaccination sites opened across the state this week, including in Lee and Manatee counties, and will open this weekend in Broward County. In Miami-Dade, the Florida Department of Health is still finalizing its vaccination plan, which means that for now, the places where people can get COVID-19 vaccines are limited.

Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Miami-Dade?

▪ Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach is scheduling appointments for first responders and people 75 or older. The hospital will eventually expand its vaccination target group to people 65 and older.

To make an appointment, call 305-674-2312 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The phone line will be closed on New Year’s Day.

▪ Jackson Health System is expected to open an online platform next week for people 65 and older to request a vaccination appointment and receive a call back with the appointment date and time.

The hospital had initially planned to only offer the vaccine to Miami-Dade County residents but changed course after Jared Moskowitz, director of the state’s Division of Emergency Management in charge of distributing vaccines in Florida, reiterated on Wednesday that hospitals shouldn’t be requiring proof of residency or considering it when scheduling appointments.

▪ Miami-Dade County is also in the process of contacting homebound seniors 65 and older who live in county facilities or receive county services to see if they want to schedule a vaccination appointment. Vaccinations are set to begin Monday.

The county says its website will be updated as more sites become available and will eventually expand to include vaccination locations for other members of the general public.

And if you don’t mind driving to Broward, you can also check browardcovidvaccine.com for appointments.

Miami Herald staff writers Ben Conarck and Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.