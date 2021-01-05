Miami Herald Logo
Memorial Healthcare has COVID vaccines for people 65 and over. Here’s how to sign up

Memorial Healthcare System is now offering the Pfizer BioNTech version of COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens at two locations in Broward County. Here’s what you need to know:

Do you need to be a resident?

No. But you must bring a photo identification showing you’ve been alive 65 years or longer.

Are appointments necessary?

Yes. No walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can be made at the MyChart portal, https://mychart.mhs.net for current Memorial Healthcare patients. Others have to call 954-276-4340.

Where are the locations and when are they open?

The Memorial Regional Conference Center, 3501 Johnson St. in Hollywood, noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Memorial Specialty Pharmacy, 9581 Premier Pkwy. in Miramar, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Anything else you need to know?

There are a few things, according to Memorial Healthcare’s website.

Social distancing will be observed, so only the person with the appointment will be allowed inside.

No children allowed.

Check-in will include your temperature being taken, questions about health and allergies and a vaccine fact sheet.

Wear a shirt that allows staff to get to your upper arm.

After getting the vaccine shot, you’ll be asked to stay for 15 minutes. One way to pass the time is to make an appointment for your second dose of the vaccine.

You’ll get a vaccination card that you’ll need to bring with you when you get the second dose.

