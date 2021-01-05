Five new vaccination sites open this week across Broward County

Five COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened or are coming to Broward County this week, officials say.

On Sunday, two vaccination sites for seniors 65 and older opened at Tradewinds Park, 3600 West Sample Road in Coconut Creek, and Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave. in Davie.

On Tuesday, a third site opened at Markham Park and Target Range, 16001 West State Road 84 in Sunrise. A fourth site at Holiday Park and War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale will reopen on Thursday after being converted from a testing site to a vaccine site.

On Friday, a fifth site will open at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.

Each site will be able to vaccinate 500 seniors per day and will be run by Florida’s DOH. As of Tuesday, the Department of Health of Broward County has provided 26,465 vaccinations to people 65 and older.

Appointments are required for all these sites and can be made on the DOH’s website at browardcovidvaccine.com. When a person is given their first dose, they are then given a scheduled time to come back for the second. The second dose is crucial to the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Two vaccines will be used at these sites: the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and older; and the Moderna vaccine for people 18 and older.

When vaccination supply increases, so will the number of vaccination sites, the county says.

Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County and Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade are also offering the vaccine. Memorial Health has two vaccination sites and Jackson Health has three.

Broward Health, overwhelmed by demand, last week shuttered its website for people to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments, saying it was booked through February.

Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach is booking appointments for people 75 and older and will eventually lower it to 65. For more information, call 305-674-2312.