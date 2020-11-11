Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on November 11

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Uber-driving, COVID-conspiracy sports blogger joins DeSantis data team

10: 20 a.m.: When Gov. Ron DeSantis needed to hire a data analyst, his staff picked a little-known Ohio sports blogger and Uber driver whose only relevant experience is spreading harmful conspiracy theories about COVID-19 on the Internet.

In his own words, Kyle Lamb of Columbus, Ohio, has few qualifications for the job at the state’s Office of Policy and Budget, which pays $40,000 per year.

“Fact is, I’m not an ‘expert.’ I’m not a doctor, epidemiologist, virologist or scientist,” Lamb wrote on a website for a subscribers-only podcast he hosts about the coronavirus. “I also don’t need to be. Experts don’t have all the answers, and we’ve learned that the hard way.”

Plucked from the obscurity of the blogosphere, Lamb, 40, broadcasts his lack of scientific training in his theories about the pandemic.

Need a COVID-19 test? Some sites are still closed after Eta

9:30 a.m.: While some COVID-19 testing sites in South Florida have reopened after shutting down for Tropical Storm Eta preparations, others remain closed because of flooding or other storm-related issues, including the Hard Rock Stadium site in Miami Gardens.

Some of the state supported testing sites that have reopened in Miami-Dade include the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Dr. in Miami Beach and Amelia Earhart Park at 401 East 65th St. in Hialeah.

In Broward County, some of the sites that have reopened include C.B. Smith Park at 900 N Flamingo Rd. in Pembroke Pines and the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center at 7000 Miramar Pkwy.

️ #Eta Update: Several state-supported COVID-19 testing sites in Broward & Miami-Dade counties resumed operations this morning after being closed due to storm impacts.



️ See full list of open sites below & visit https://t.co/S49ep6jUOA for more information. pic.twitter.com/8fnX55Wo6l — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) November 10, 2020

While the COVID-19 test site closures were in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, there also were some shutdowns in Lee County.

A hurricane watch for Eta was issued for parts of Florida’s west coast Wednesday, with the storm forecast to make its second landfall in the state Thursday. This means other COVID-19 test sites across the state will likely shut down for storm preparations soon.

To see if a test site near you is open, closed or to keep track of closures as Eta nears, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/testing-sites/

And in case you’re wondering, Hard Rock Stadium’s COVID-19 test site is expected to reopen Thursday, according to Miami-Dade County’s COVID-19 Testing webpage.

9:30 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Wednesday begins.

▪ Florida adds 4,353 coronavirus cases, topping 850,000, as 69 deaths push toll past 17,200

▪ Some COVID-19 test sites will reopen after Eta passes. Flooding will keep a few closed

▪ Is Florida the nation’s test case for COVID-19 herd immunity?