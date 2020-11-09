Miami Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Some COVID-19 test sites will reopen after Eta passes. Flooding will keep a few closed

Some of South Florida’s coronavirus testing sites and mobile testing vans will reopen Tuesday after being closed due to Eta.

But there will be a few Miami-Dade sites that will remain closed Tuesday because of flooding, including Homestead Air Reserve Park, Marlins Park, Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, South Dade Government Center, and the North Dade site at 14585 Biscayne Blvd.

The state began closing drive-thru, mobile and walk-up sites Saturday in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties in anticipation of the storm. Eta passed over Matecumbe Key around 11 p.m. Sunday, and continued to affect much of South Florida throughout the day Monday.

The storm came as COVID-19 cases show an uptick. On Monday there were 3,924 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 847,821. The daily case total was over 4,000 for the eight previous days.

As of Monday night, it appeared that the Broward and Palm Beach sites would reopen Wednesday. To check for hours of operation and details on individual sites, visit the state’s disaster website.

