Florida adds 4,353 coronavirus cases as 69 resident deaths push toll past 17,200

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 4,353 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 852,174. Also, 69 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,248.

There were no new non-resident deaths, leaving the non-resident toll at 212.

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade and Broward were closed this weekend for Tropical Storm Eta preparations. And while some sites reopened Tuesday, others are still closed because of flooding, including the test site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

COVID-19 test sites in Palm Beach County, which also closed during the weekend, will reopen Wednesday and test sites in Lee County are also closed until further notice. Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 394 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 195,273 confirmed cases and 3,690 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 263 additional confirmed cases of the disease and one new death. The county now has a known total of 91,704 cases and 1,560 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 329 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 56,145 confirmed cases and 1,612 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed nine additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,605 cases and 25 deaths.

