Hurricane watch issued in Florida as Tropical Storm Eta nears the state’s Gulf Coast

Eta is forecast to turn into a Category 1 hurricane soon in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward Florida, sparking a hurricane watch for portions of the state’s west coast.

It should weaken back into a tropical storm before its second Florida landfall Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

“It would take only a small forecast error to allow Eta to come ashore as a hurricane and hence a Hurricane Watch has been issued this morning,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

The hurricane watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown. A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Bonita Beach to Suwannee River. The Dry Tortugas are also under a tropical storm warning.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Eta was moving north-northeast in the Gulf of Mexico at 15 mph and was about 130 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers and about 170 miles south-southwest of Tampa.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts and is on the brink of turning into a hurricane. To be considered a Category 1, Eta would need maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

A reconnaissance aircraft also found that Eta was a little better organized early Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Eta is expected to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday night as it approaches the west coast of Florida, with rapid weakening expected after it makes landfall on Thursday.

Eta will then “recurve around the ridge toward the Florida Big Bend region and out into the western Atlantic Ocean,” according to the hurricane center.

How will Eta affect Florida?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to begin late Wednesday along portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to Suwannee River to Aucilla River. Additional watches and warnings may be issued later Wednesday for other parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Hurricane-force winds will be possible along portions of Florida’s west coast early Thursday from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters are also predicting that life-threatening storm surge will be possible early Thursday along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. The areas are under a storm surge watch.

A storm surge watch is also in effect north of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River.

Forecasters said that “the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” with the highest storm surge between two to four feet expected from Steinhatchee River to Bonita Beach, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

“Residents in this area should follow any advice given by local officials,” forecasters wrote.

The National Hurricane Center said Eta’s heavy rainfall will continue across western Cuba and South Florida and will spread northward across portions of West and North Florida Wednesday through Friday, according to the hurricane center.

Eta is forecast to produce two to four inches of rain in West Florida and an additional one to two inches of rain in North and South Florida.

“Flash and river flooding will be possible in western Cuba on Wednesday, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain. Additional flash and urban flooding will be possible in South Florida, especially across previously inundated areas. Flash, urban, and isolated minor river flooding is expected across portions of West and North Florida through Friday,” forecasters wrote.

A storm surge watch also remains in effect for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.