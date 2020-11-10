This restaurant at the Aventura Mall is closed for good due to COVID-19

The Aventura Mall has lost one of its restaurants. Grand Lux Café is closing permanently.

Grand Lux Café at the mall has closed its doors permanently, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, owned by Cheesecake Factory Inc., recently filed a WARN Act Notice indicating it will close permanently at the end of 2021. The Cheesecake Factory at the Aventura Mall will not be affected.

“The Grand Lux Café markets have softened over a period of several months and this is anticipated to continue,” the notice said.

The Grand Lux restaurants at the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise and the Town Center mall in Boca Raton will remain open. There are also locations in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Illinois and Georgia.

