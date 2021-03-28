Business

Working families face a childcare crisis. This panel will explain how it affects us all

Even before the pandemic era, working families often struggled to find safe, affordable and convenient childcare. COVID-19 has worsened the situation. Even as South Florida vaccinates and emerges from restrictions, childcare remains a significant obstacle to upward mobility.

Join us on April 9 for a virtual panel discussion on the problem and potential solutions with experts to learn more.

Panelists will include Dr. Maria Ilcheva, assistant director of the Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center at Florida International University; Gladys Montes, group vice president of the United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education; and Emma Harris,CEO and cofounder of Kiddo, a talent marketplace for the early childhood education industry.

When: April 9, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Where: Email ylopez@miamiherald.com for registration link.

