This Miami company wants to be like Airbnb — but for early childhood care

Kiara Perkins unbuckles her 2-year-old son, Atreyu, before dropping him off at North Dade Regional Academy in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, March 12, 2021. Perkins is a single mother who moved to Miami from California and struggled to find care for her son. mocner@miamiherald.com

More from the series Childcare crisis Even before the pandemic, South Florida working families struggled to find safe, affordable and convenient childcare. COVID-19 has worsened the situation. And while South Florida is vaccinating and emering from restrictions, childcare remains a significant obstacle to upward mobility. Supported by a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, the Miami Herald spent several months exploring the issues and possible solutions. Read about them here. Expand All

After nearly a decade in the childcare business, Andy Zwick and Ben Mayer realized that most parents found childcare for young children through word-of-mouth.

“That was shocking that millennial parents need to go ask their friends who maybe don’t have kids, their neighbors – or people that they may not even know – where they should be sending their child,” said Mayer.

The duo founded PreK.com in January 2019 and launched a year later. The Miami-based company created a site that functions as an online directory of preschools and early childcare centers with detailed information on pricing, licensing and other key features on each location.

The company hopes to simplify what’s long been a national problem: finding affordable and accessible childcare. The pandemic has only made matters worse, with a spike in childcare-related absences and roughly 700,000 fewer parents in the labor force than there were a year ago, according to the Center for American Progress.

In Miami-Dade alone, 22% of county households surveyed last year by Miami-Dade County in a community needs assessment said that finding affordable childcare is a concern.

Prek.com’s solution involves a team of “family advisors” who speak English and Spanish are ready to help busy parents narrow down their options and find the best fit. Parents can book tours and pay tuition directly on the site.

The site only lists centers that are licensed by the state and will soon include a feature allowing parents to leave reviews directly on PreK.com.

The service is completely free to use for parents. Daycare centers list for free but pay a fee for each child enrolled through the site. The company is working with close to 1,000 parents in South Florida, according to its founders.

Parents who end up booking at a PreK.com member location also receive a 10% discount on tuition.

“People have become totally accustomed to comparing and contrasting things online,” said Zwick. “We’re doing for the childcare industry what companies like Airbnb did for travel and other ‘dot com’ companies did for their respective industries – we’re making it easier for parents to find care and for providers to fill slots.”

For Kiara Perkins, the site came at just the right time, she said. After months of working remotely due to the pandemic, Perkins found out last fall that she’d have to go back to work physically full-time. With all her family in California, she had a limited local support system to care for her two-year-old son with special needs.

“I’m a single mom and I have a coaching business on the side, so I have very little time to do this kind of research,” Perkins said. She’d been driving around looking for schools but soon got discouraged. “At one point I thought, ‘I don’t think I can afford childcare.’”

Miami, Florida, March 09, 2021 - Mariana Godinez, President, Tiniciti Preschool in the playground area of the school located at 1221 Brickell Ave. Suite R18, Miami, FL. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

An online ad led Perkins to PreK.com. She stayed in touch with an advisor via phone and text for a week and together they found a handful of schools at her price point. Ultimately, Perkins booked at a member school, which qualified her for a 10% discount. The weekly tab of $99 was far less than the $250-per-week schools that she’d come across previously on her own.

The one-on-one attention she received via the company was a lifesaver, Perkins said. Her son has adjusted well to his new daycare since August, and now she can breathe easy, too.

“I wouldn’t be able to afford to quit work so I really considered sending my son back to California to live with my family,” she said.

PreK.com has expanded to Broward and Palm Beach, with plans to cover the rest of the state. The site currently lists over 1,000 childcare providers across South Florida, including roughly 150 member schools that pay a fee for every child enrolled through the PreK.com portal.

“That’s how we’re able to pass on that 10% discount to parents,” said Mayer.

For schools like TiniCiti, a Brickell preschool that recently became a PreK.com member, the site helps it reach people like Perkins who may not have a large referral network locally.

“We get a lot of foreign and immigrant families who are used to having a big support system and now they’re coming here with nothing,” said Andres Raydan, vice president at TiniCiti.

Beyond connecting parents and schools, PreK.com is also trying to bridge the digital divide that holds back smaller daycare centers that are less tech-savvy, said Mayer. Often, mom-and-pop centers don’t even have an online presence or website. PreK.com sends out photographers to shoot photos and video of member schools that help paint a clearer picture of the location, he said.

“Childcare centers today often don’t have the budget, the time and the know-how to market their schools and so we are an engine for them,” Mayer said.

“There’s a huge need for a digital brand that’s trusted and that has people that understand the way that parents prioritize factors such as price, safety and learning philosophy,” said Mayer. “Our goal is to become that brand that serves parent’s needs on a national basis.”

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Parents nationwide are struggling to balance childcare with jobs during the pandemic. But the situation is perhaps most severe for working parents who earn too much to qualify for vouchers and too little to afford safe, convenient care for young children.

Over the past several months, the Miami Herald interviewed parents, child advocates and programs nationwide, seeking models for solutions that could ease parents’ concerns and might work in our community.

We explore them in this series supported by a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network.

