Finding childcare is hard. It’s even harder when you don’t work 9 to 5

Arleny Estenoz runs a daycare in name only.

She’s one of the few childcare providers in Miami who’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“When parents find us, they’re like ‘Oh my god, you saved my life,’” said Estenoz. She opened the state-licensed Little Steps Childcare in Westchester in 2014.

Estenoz is filling a gap for many working parents with nontraditional schedules. While childcare is already hard enough to find, parents who work outside of a 9 to 5 weekday job are even more likely to struggle to find care.

“Our child care system is really designed around a daytime model,” said Gina Adams, director of the Urban Institute’s Low-Income Working Families Initiative.

In Florida, around 13% of low-income children younger than 6 have parents who work mostly nontraditional hours, according to data Adams gathered from the American Community Survey. In all, 54% of low-income kids under 6 have parents working at least some nontraditional hours. That’s roughly 165,800 kids in the state.

Expanding access to after-hours care is a key piece of making childcare more equitable, said Adams.

Black and Latino families are more likely to work nontraditional schedules. Non-standard hours are also more common among less-educated workers and single moms in low-wage jobs.

Parents with nontraditional schedules work in a variety of fields including tourism, retail, hospitality and healthcare, yet despite the need, the variability in schedules means it can be tricky to find care, Adams added.

“This is not a very stable demand,” she said. “So if you’re going to run a business it can be really hard.”

A Google search yields only three results in the county for 24-hour care; Estenoz’s Westchester site is one of them. Some parents drive upwards of 30 minutes from Broward County to leave their kids in her care. Her rates run on a sliding scale.

Her clients work as bartenders, at the airport or in healthcare. She gets at least three calls per week from parents looking for care in the evenings and weekends, she said. Most often, she has to turn parents away since she’s only licensed to care for 12 children at a time in the evenings. Demand is so high that in the fall, Estenoz plans to open another location in Miami Gardens.

Home-based care like Estenoz’s, known in the industry as family child care, has filled the gap for many parents who work nontraditional hours, said Lanette Dumas, executive director of the National Association for Family Child Care.

But these facilities have historically been sidelined, Dumas said. They’re reimbursed at a lower rate than a childcare center. That means parents who depend on family child care – often their only choice if they work nontraditional hours – may end up paying more out of pocket even if they receive a federal subsidy for care.

“Family child care has often been equated to babysitting and they haven’t necessarily seen their day in the sun as majority women-owned businesses that are often run by women of color,” said Dumas.

In Miami-Dade, there are 112 licensed home-based care facilities, according to January data from the Florida Department of Children and Families. That’s down from 138 at the beginning of last year.

Home-based care is often the only option for parents working jobs outside a 9 to 5, but it’s not always just a last resort, Dumas added.

“It’s also a preferred setting for lots of immigrant families because parents can keep their home language and culture consistent from care to home,” Dumas said.

More providers needed

After years in the childcare business in Pinellas County, Lynn Gibson jumped ship and went into clerical work in law enforcement. But after watching her coworkers on the night and evening shift stress over finding care for their kids, Gibson decided to reopen her home as a family childcare option for the “misfits,” she jokes.

Some of the children in her care are driven there from a different county so their parents can work 13-hour shifts in hospitals, law enforcement, late night bar shifts, and breakfast shifts at McDonald’s. She’s seen how the lack of after hours care can cut across industries and incomes.

She wishes there were more providers like her.

“I would love to get more people to sign up to be providers,” Gibson said. “We are losing them at record pace.”

Part of the issue is over-regulation, said Gibson, who previously sat on the executive board as the president for the Florida Family Child Care Home Association. She had to fight to offer the services she provides today. State laws previously made it illegal for parents to leave their children in the care of a child care provider for longer than 12 consecutive hours.

Gibson drafted a bill that allowed children to stay in licensed child care homes for more than 24 hours and up to 72 hours. It was made into law in Tallahassee in 2007.

“If you over-regulate providers, you can get to a point where you hurt families, because now that parent will have to go out and look for unregulated care because that’s the only option you’ve given them,” Gibson said.

In the spotlight

The National Association for Family Child Care launched a fellowship program this year to empower these small-scale providers to advocate for their businesses at the state and federal level.

Empowering providers — and parents — is key to helping families who need care outside of traditional hours, said Cristina Alvarado, executive director of the Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles, an agency that helps coordinate federal childcare vouchers.

Much like in Miami, working families in Los Angeles often grapple with the issue of finding childcare when they’re not working 9 to 5, Alvarado said. She estimates that about 60% of the families receiving childcare subsidies work nonstandard schedules.

Most of those parents work in retail or restaurants, she said. Some are bus drivers or city employees and, over the past year, the agency has seen an influx of healthcare workers.

There are around a half dozen 24-hour childcare centers in Los Angeles County, according to an internet search, but most families who need special hours fall back on family child care or the “friends, family, neighbors” network, Alvarado said.

Those family members are eligible for a reduced reimbursement rate if they pass a background check. No such reimbursement is currently available in Miami-Dade County.

“We do not have any of these providers, because our board has a policy in place that all providers must be licensed by the [Florida] Department of Children and Families to receive funding,” according to Jackye Russell, senior vice president of administration at the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe. “Relative caregivers are considered informal providers and are not licensed.”

Dumas saw a ray of hope in the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, which explicitly names family child care as an intended recipient of the funds aimed at parents and providers.

But overall family child care has only recently gotten the attention it deserves as COVID-19 has highlighted the important role it plays in helping essential workers with nontraditional schedules access care, said Diane Schilder, a researcher with the Urban Institute.

“Across the board there are challenges with the supply of care that actually meets these parents’ needs,” Schilder said.

Some states have begun to prioritize nontraditional hour care. In Colorado, legislators in 2019 proposed a bill to offer targeted funding to family child cares that provide non-traditional hour care.

In Connecticut child care providers that offer intermittent overnight care are exempt from child care licensing. Tennessee offers a 15% incentive to child care programs that offer nontraditional hours of care.

Now that the population of parents who need care for nontraditional hours is getting more attention, researchers are beginning to look into policies and programs that can help.

“The big question is what do parents want?” said Adams. “It’s a complex space and we know a lot more than we did three to four years ago but there’s still a long way to go.”

