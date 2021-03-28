COVID-19 shattered childcare. Experts want to fix it

Mario Cardona is chief of policy and practice for Child Care Aware of America, leading the organization’s policy, advocacy and practice strategy. Courtesy of Mario Cardona

Mario Cardona knows childcare is critical. He’s currently chief of policy and practice at Child Care Aware of America, a nonprofit that helps families access care. In his former role as a congressional staffer, he wrote and led staff negotiations to pass the Child Care & Development Block Grant Act of 2014, which comprehensively updated the quality and standards in federally subsidized childcare for the first time in years. We checked in with Cardona and asked him to take the pulse of child care in the U.S. today.

Q: What are some of the biggest issues facing child care?

The childcare system in the U.S. was not in great shape before the pandemic because it’s a fragmented system that at times doesn’t feel like a system, and that fragmentation is a bit by design. Each state has its own funding sources, and it’s complicated for parents and providers to navigate.

The biggest issues I see are that the system as it stands is largely inaccessible for parents and particularly parents in communities of color with a low-income background. The system as it stands places too high a burden on families paying the price for care and on educators working for low wages. When you lay COVID-19 on top of that, the system is really shattered.

Q: How does affordability play a role?

Families often are in a position where they have to cobble together childcare arrangements. Affordability is a huge issue. Right now childcare is largely unaffordable for families. In the state of Florida, for example, Child Care Aware estimates that the average price of [annual] care is about $9,600 dollars. That’s about 12% of the median income for a married couple and 35% of the median income of a single parent.

Assistance provided through the federal government largely doesn’t reach families. It’s targeted to low-income working families and even then doesn’t reach most of the families who are eligible. So families are in a position where they have to pay out of pocket, and providers who already operate on thin margins aren’t in a position to compensate their workforce equitably.

The childcare workforce is largely under-compensated. The average wage is about $11.69 cents [per hour] and that creates an environment where it’s not terribly attractive for people to enter into that workforce. They often don’t get benefits like healthcare and sick leave. During the course of the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of educators depart from the early childcare workforce. It’s going to be hard to bring them back.

Q: Can you break down the childcare supports in the 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan?

There’s $39 billion dollars in childcare relief that’s part of the American Rescue Plan. A part of that is for providers struggling to stay open and to help them pay for utilities, rent, mortgages and additional costs they’ve incurred due to the pandemic. Part of the funding is for helping providers reopen who have had to close. Particularly in the springtime [of 2020], a significant number of childcare providers had to close their doors.

There’s also $15 million for childcare assistance specifically to help families afford childcare. It can help reduce the amount of money families pay out of pocket and increase the direct payments to child care providers.

Q: What are some ways we can fix the childcare system?

As significant as the investment is in the American Rescue Plan, it is by design one-time funding. We really need durable, stable, robust funding for childcare in the long term so we can make some of these changes around addressing issues of access, affordability and issues in the workforce.

One of the opportunities this represents for states now is they can begin to build a system at the state and local level to meet the needs of parents and providers. A part of that is making it easier for folks to provide childcare and parents to get child care.

On the provider side, depending on where they are, it can be incredibly difficult to receive childcare assistance dollars. That can be a barrier for certain centers to take on federal assistance just because they don’t want to deal with that system, so they’ll take on parents who can pay out of pocket instead. States should be thinking about expanding the pool of providers who can accept federal vouchers.

For parents, one of the things is it’s really hard to find care; it shouldn’t be so hard. If you ask a parent all the steps it takes, it can be exhausting. The data systems we have in place don’t have providers in your area, or costs or whether you may qualify for certain [benefits]. A lot of times parents have to figure out all that on their own.

