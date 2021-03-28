Job-site centers ease parents’ concerns — and increase employee retention

Christie Caliendo greets her son Cannon as she picks him up from an on-site childcare at JM Family Enterprises, where she works as an associate. Since 2002, the Deerfield Beach company has provided a childcare facility for all its employees’ children located down the street from the office. The company subsidizes part of the cost. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Like many working parents, Christie Caliendo keeps photos of her son all over her office. Whenever she wants to give her 5-year-old a hug, she only has to drive two minutes down the street.

That’s because Caliendo’s employer, JM Family Enterprises, provides convenient childcare to its employees’ children and grandchildren.

Even before the pandemic, finding childcare wasn’t always easy for working parents. With COVID-19, the situation has worsened, leaving parents with tough decisions. Some have worked from home, where they juggle Zoom meetings and work with antsy children begging to play. Others have leaned on friends, family or paid childcare — when they could find care they could afford. Still others have given up working altogether.

A January report from the Center for American Progress showed there were around 700,000 fewer parents with a child under 5 in the labor force than there were one year ago, according to the think tank’s analysis of national labor data. Women make up around three quarters of that number.

Some South Florida workplaces have filled the gap with onsite care that salves stressed schedules and alleviates worry for parents — and bolsters employee retention.

When JM’s childcare center reopened in August after three months of lockdown, Caliendo — a single mom — was able to return to working in her office with the peace of mind that her son was just down the street.

“It has made life so much easier the past few years,” said Caliendo. She doesn’t have to worry about an additional commute, on top of the 30 to 45 minutes she drives to work from her home in Fort Lauderdale.

While workplace daycare has grown in popularity in recent years, only about 6% of companies offer childcare benefits such as on-site care, according to a 2020 report by the data firm Clutch.

At JM, an automobile distributor that employs around 1,650 in South Florida, on-site childcare has been around since 2002. The center serves around 95-100 kids each year.

The Deerfield Beach company contracts with Bright Horizons, a national care chain, and partly subsidizes the cost. Employees like Caliendo pay fees commiserate with the market, according to the company. Tuition is charged on a sliding scale based on the child’s age. JM Family subsidizes the costs and upkeep of the building, the center’s meal program and ensures small class sizes and high teacher-child ratios.

“It’s definitely a great asset for recruitment,” said Carmen Johnson, executive vice president at the company. Johnson’s own grandchildren are in the on-site childcare center.

Beyond that, it’s helped foster a family feel at the company, she said. Kids who went to daycare there are now applying to internships JM offers college students.

LOSING WORKERS

JM Enterprises employs around 1,500 people in South Florida. But even smaller companies can find ways to contribute to their employees’ childcare needs, said Kerry-Ann Royes, president and CEO of YWCA South Florida, a local nonprofit promoting gender and racial equity.

“We need to raise more awareness among the business and corporate community and ask them to subsidize these expenses for employees,” Royes said. “If they can’t provide the care themselves or start a corporate pre-K maybe they can go within a mile radius in their area and subsidize care by partnering with one of those centers.”

It’s about workforce development, argues Royes. The data backs her up. Even before the pandemic, an estimated two million parents of children 5 and under were forced to make tough career choices such as quitting or rejecting work due to child care in 2016 alone, according to data analysis from the Center for American Progress.

COVID-19 has made things even worse.

Updated data from January revealed there were around 700,000 fewer parents with a child under 5 in the labor force than there were one year ago. Women make up more than half of that number.

From September through November 2020, the pandemic led to a 144% increase in childcare-related work absences compared to the same period in 2019, according to the updated report.

The effects can trail working families, and women in particular, for years, said Elise Gould, economist with the Economic Policy Institute.

“There’s a well-known ‘motherhood penalty,’” said Gould. “If you leave the labor force it can be very hard to get back in.”

Christie Caliendo at work as an associate at JM Family Enterprises in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The company provides a childcare facility for employees’ children down the street from the office. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

HELPING TEACHERS

Michelle Dehghani, an administrator at Hialeah Gardens High School, has been feeling the pain since the pandemic began.

She’s had to juggle between her house and her mom’s to get care for her 3-year-old daughter. But for a few blissful years before the pandemic, Dehghani was relieved of worry. Her children were in daycare at her job.

Hialeah Gardens High is one of the few schools in the district offering on-site childcare for young children of faculty and staff. Since it opened in 2013, the program has attracted the attention of neighboring schools in Broward that are curious to follow suit.

Elizabeth Aguila runs the center. She gets some help from students in the high school’s education academy. Freshmen to seniors enrolled in the program graduate with six college credits as they learn about child psychology and lesson planning and glean real-world experience with the benefit of supervision.

“The high school kids are helping me run the show,” said Aguila, who recently earned her Ph.D. in education after studying the program’s effect on would-be educators. “I’m teaching them how to teach, how to lesson plan and how to assess the children.”

The center has the same hours as the school. That means that Dehghani could attend every after-school meeting without worrying she’d be late to pick up her daughter. In the mornings, she could drop her off as early as 6:30, when she herself was supposed to be at work. Any other childcare center would have charged her extra for those services, she said.

The school’s daycare center charged $75 a week — a bargain compared with commercial centers. “The cost of child care is another mortgage,” said Dehghani. “It’s easily $250 a week, and that’s if you’re looking on the low end.”

Without the convenience of on-site care, she said “I’d probably be begging my administrator to please be patient with me and allow me to come to work a little bit later or leave a bit earlier.”

The high school’s program is capped at about 10 kids per year and is open to children of faculty and staff, including cafeteria workers and counselors, as space allows. Nearly 100 kids have gone through the program since it started.

Getting the program off the ground was a team effort, said Aguila. The school provides the space and she recruited friends and family to help her paint it, and she found refurbished furniture for the classroom.

Hialeah Gardens High is one of the few schools in Miami-Dade district offering on-site childcare for young children of faculty and staff. COURTESY OF MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS

School-based childcare programs have caught on in other districts across the country. In Chattanooga, a school-based program was deemed so successful at reducing teacher turnover that the city in southeastern Tennessee now includes space for a micro-center in every new school it builds.

“I don’t understand why every school system in the country doesn’t have a similar program because in the schools where we have these programs the turnover rate of new teachers is almost zero — certainly in the single digits,” said Phil Accord, CEO of the Chambliss Center for Children, the nonprofit that operates the 12 childcare centers located in K-12 schools in Hamilton County.

The program began in 2003 in just two schools and was designed to specifically target the issue of teacher retention after one principal noticed that new teachers quickly dropped out of the workforce after having children.

Turnover rates for new teachers went from 49% to under 10% in the schools where the classrooms were located, according to data from the Hamilton County school district. Space has been the biggest impediment to expansion, said Accord. Not every school is equipped to house an on-site childcare program.

Ultimately, says Royes of the YWCA, workplace childcare solutions could be key to partially resolving the childcare crisis.

“If we don’t see this as workforce development, then we are being very shortsighted,” she said. “It’s to everyone’s advantage. We have to support the entire pipeline.”

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Parents nationwide are struggling to balance childcare with jobs during the pandemic. But the situation is perhaps most severe for working parents who earn too much to qualify for vouchers and too little to afford safe, convenient care for young children.

Over the past several months, the Miami Herald interviewed parents, child advocates and programs nationwide, seeking models for solutions that could ease parents’ concerns and might work in our community.

We explore them in this series supported by a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network.

