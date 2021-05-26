Want to avoid Miami Beach this Memorial Day Weekend? Try these local attractions

Going to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend is a perfectly logical thing to do.

But if you’re going to do it, prepare for big crowds, especially since the Hyundai Air & Sea Show runs May 29-30 in Miami Beach after being canceled in 2020.

There’s the traffic and you may find yourself big-crowd-averse. We don’t blame you if you don’t want to venture to the beach. Here are a few other things you could do instead. Remember most venues still require advance ticket purchase online and many still require masks.

‘Jurassic Garden’ at Fairchild Tropical Garden

Take your photo with a new prehistoric friend at Fairchild Tropical Garden.

You’ve heard the phrase “Go big or go home?” Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is going big with a new dinosaur exhibit that will teach kids and adults alike about these prehistoric creatures (and allow you to get some really fun photos).

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org

‘Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs’

You can never have too many prehistoric monsters in your life, so check out the latest exhibit at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which includes life-size models of these flying reptiles, plus a virtual flight lab.

Frost Museum of Science: 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.frostscience.org

Zoo Miami

You can meet — from afar — the zoo’s new Sumatran tiger Ndari, who was born in January, and other zoo babies (most recently some adorable red river hogs). Trust us: They’re adorable.

Zoo Miami: 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org

Miami Children’s Museum

The Watson Island museum, which was closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, has reopened with limited hours on Saturdays and Sundays, plus for Members Only Mondays. Tickets must be reserved online ahead of your visit.

Miami Children’s Museum at Watson Island Park: 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org

‘Beyond Van Gogh’

Guests stand inside a projection of Van Gogh masterpiece “The Starry Night” at “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at Ice Palace Studios in Miami.

Walk through this immersive digital exhibit and find yourself transported to a moving world of art, color and magic. Purists may scoff, but we thought it was fun. Also, all your friends will have FOMO when they see your Insta account.

“Beyond Van Gogh”: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave, Miami; vangoghmiami.com

Everglades National Park

Everglades National Park is going to be hot, no lie. But a bit less crazy than the beach. Don’t forget the bug repellent.

Not afraid of sweating a little (and by “a little” we mean “a lot”?) Bring a hat, sunscreen and something to keep the bugs off you and head to Homestead. The missile site is closed for the summer, but you can still walk the Anhinga Trail or drive down to Flamingo, rent a kayak and keep an eye out for the notoriously shy saltwater crocodiles. Leave time for a trip to Robert is Here and your favorite shake on the way.

Everglades National Park, Ernest Coe Visitor Center: 40001 State Hwy 9336, Homestead; www.nps.gov/ever/index.htm

Shark Valley

One of the many residents of Shark Valley in the Florida Everglades.

Ride the 15-mile loop out and back to the observation tower or take a tram if that sounds like too much work for you (trust us, those last eight miles can be a little rough). Marvel at all the wildlife — slumbering gators — you see on the way. Pro tip: Bring your own bike if you can (and lots of water).

Shark Valley: 36000 SW Eighth St., Miami; www.nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/svdirections.htm

Virginia Key Outdoor Center

Rent kayaks, paddleboards or mountain bikes at the center, which is open daily (including on Memorial Day). Not sure you know how to handle any of those things? Take a lesson.

Virginia Key Outdoor Center: 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway On, Arthur Lamb Jr Road, Miami; www.vkoc.net

Wynwood Walls

Tickets for Wynwood Walls are $10 and can be purchased online before your visit.

Wynwood’s favorite outdoor art museum is no longer free, except for kids 12 and under (who still need a ticket; reserve online). This means it’s a lot less crowded than it used to be and that you’ll actually be able to pose for photos without 40 of your new best friends wedging themselves into the photo.

Wynwood Walls: 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; thewynwoodwalls.com

Dezerland Park

Sometimes, even in Florida — maybe especially in Florida — you want to get out of the sun. Check out Florida’s largest indoor amusement center, which offers indoor go-karts, trampolines arcade and virtual reality games and more.

Dezerland Park: 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; dezerlandpark.com