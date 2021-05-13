Giant reptiles are coming to this downtown Miami museum — and they’ve got wings

new exhibit on your radar at Frost Science. Handout

The dinosaurs are coming to Miami, just around 66 million years or so after leaving the planet.

And these suckers have wings.

On Saturday, Frost Museum of Science will welcome its latest special exhibit called “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs.”

Yes, pterosaurs didn’t just roam the earth, they flew, and ruled the skies.

Paleontologists don’t refer to these scaly beasts as dinosaurs but reptiles; regardless, we would not want to see them in the flesh in a wayback time machine.

“Not dinosaurs. Not birds. Just amazing,” reads their description on the Frost’s website. “They flew with their fingers. They walked on their wings. Some were gigantic, while others could fit in the palm of a hand.”

Pterosaurs were the first animals with backbones to fly under their own power; the show was

The show, organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York and put together through fossil discoveries, includes life-size models, a virtual flight lab and other exhibits that educate you about the mechanics of these incredibly chilling prehistoric creatures.

One highlight is a motion sensor-based interactive display that allows you to use your body to “pilot” two species of pterosaurs through virtual “Jurassic Park” like landscapes, such as forests, oceans and a volcano.

Know before you go: Face coverings are mandatory and enforced in all indoor spaces for all guests, ages 2 and older, including those who have received a COVID vaccine, the facility says. “Guests not properly wearing an appropriate face covering will be asked to leave.”

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

What: Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs

Where: 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Inside the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery on the first floor.

Tickets/info: Adults. $29.95; kids 3-11, $21.95. www.frostscience.org. Through Sept. 6.