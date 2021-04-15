Is Miami’s new Van Gogh show an Instagrammer’s shallow dream or an art lover’s paradise?

The new digital “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit is opening in Miami this week, and so the question must be asked: Is it art?

We know purists may scoff at the new immersive exhibit, which opens Thursday at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami, because haters gonna hate, etc. We can’t argue that witnessing the works of the famous Dutch artist in person is the best possible scenario. But we can’t hop on a plane just now, and “Beyond Van Gogh” doesn’t happen to have any of the originals stashed away, so this exhibit of projections and music will have to do.

Besides: “Beyond Van Gogh” is fun. Act as cynical as you want, but when that starry night starts twinkling, you’re going to “Wow!” just like everyone else.

But if you’re still not sure whether the exhibit is for you or not, we believe these parameters will help you decide.

You have visited the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam

You’re practically obligated to see this exhibit, if only to expound on your superiority to everyone within earshot. THIS IS YOUR TIME TO SHINE.

You regularly attend Art Basel and at least two other shows during Miami Art Week

You know being part of the Miami art scene is key, especially after a year in which the most art we got to see was our kids’ bad crayon drawings. That really doesn’t look like a cat, Liam.

Your Insta stories have gotten stale

This is the place to freshen up that account and induce FOMO in your followers.

You don’t know what TikTok is but young people annoy you

You could have a rough night here. Have a drink before you venture in.

You will scream if you hear Don McLean’s “Vincent” one more time

We regret to inform you that you will hear a version of this song during the exhibit, but come on. What else are they going to play? Megan Thee Stallion?

You are curious but worried about crowd size

The exhibit uses timed entry tickets, and masks are required inside the venue. The main room is big enough for you to keep away from other people, which is of course preferable at all times but especially now.

You desperately want to get out of your house

Get your tickets now. Don’t hesitate. Otherwise you might be tempted to start another jigsaw puzzle.

You desperately want to get your kids out of the house

Kids under 4 are free, and you’re allowed to push a stroller (preferably not into the backs of anyone’s legs) but let’s be real: Little kids are likely to be bored by this and nobody wants to hear them screaming. Older kids may be intrigued by the way the paintings melt off the walls and across the floors; this could be a great way to introduce them to the world of art. Teenagers will hate you for taking them if you’ve confiscated their phones for any transgressions and possibly just in general. Choose wisely.

You think “art” means “paintings” and anything else is nonsense

It’s time to broaden your horizons. Did we mention how cool this room looks when the paintings start moving across the walls and floors? Besides, isn’t it time to put on some pants?

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience”

Where: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N Miami Ave, Miami

Opens: April 15

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday

Tickets: $36.99-$93.99 for adults; $23.99-$28.99 for kids; $32.99-$4199 for students, seniors and military; vangoghmiami.com; masks are required inside the venue