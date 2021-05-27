Surrender to the Zen: The newest digital art event in Miami makes masterpieces move

Why does this photo seem blurry? “Lasting Impressions” at the Arsht Center uses 3D LED technology to put the audience into Impressionist masterpieces. You must wear 3D glasses for the full (and amazing) effect. World Red Eye

The latest show at the Arsht Center is the most Zen space in Miami.

We recognize the fact that the words “Zen” and “Miami” are rarely found in the same sentence, but in the case of “Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience,” they’re true. The 3D digital art experience, a world premiere from Princeton Entertainment Group, brings Impressionist masterpieces to life. It’s peaceful yet mesmerizing — and almost certainly the calmest 60 minutes you’ve had in the past 14 months.

If you have lived in Miami for any length of time, you understand this is a wonderful thing.

So how does “Lasting Impressions” compare to that other digital immersive exhibit (“Beyond Van Gogh” at the Ice Palace)? It’s different in just about every way, although you will hear the song “Vincent” here, too. That is inevitable. Just surrender to it.

The audience at “Lasting Impressions” wears 3D glasses to watch Impressionist masterpieces come alive. World Red Eye

At “Lasting Impressions,” there are more COVID protocols in place, and social distancing is more strictly followed. You’ll fill out a form on your phone and have your temperature taken. Masks are required throughout the performance. If you’re still nervous about venturing out, this hour-long outing feels safe.

An usher will give you 3D glasses, then you choose a seat on the Arsht Center stage. Be sure to turn around and see what the theater looks like from the stage. You will probably never be up here again, unless you get cast in the next revival of “Les Miz.”

Set to music by such composers as Ravel and Debussy, the show plays out in front of you, not around you. If you want to dip into Monet’s ponds, we don’t blame you. The seats in the middle of the stage seem best, though your mileage may vary. When the first 3D images move from the screen — one of Degas’ ballerinas stretches toward you — you’ll be surprised at how hard it is not to reach out and try to touch her. We’d call it “trippy” but then you would make certain assumptions about our leisure activities.

As clouds swirl, leaves fall and waves ripple, the soundtrack also features French works by Aznavour, Mouskouri and Piaf, whose “Non, je ne regrette rien” trumpets out in perfect sync with Degas’ “Café Singer.”

Best of all, while photographs and video are permitted, this is not a festival of selfies (not that there’s anything wrong with that except there sort of is). The 3D nature of the event is going to wreak havoc with your Instagram. But that’s OK. “Lasting Impressions” is a quieter, more reflective experience. It’s like savoring an intimate dinner with excellent wine and good friends, not shouting over your companions in a noisy club scene.

‘Lasting Impressions: The 3D LED Experience’

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: Through June 16; closed Mondays and Tuesdays; morning, afternoon and evening showings Wednesday-Sunday

Tickets: $54.60-$99.75 at arshtcenter.org

More information: 305-949-6722