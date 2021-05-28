Going to Miami Beach Memorial Day weekend? A warning about changes on the causeways

People heading to Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend should expect to see some lane closures on the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur causeways. mocner@miamiherald.com

If you’re planning to visit Miami Beach or perhaps run away from it during Memorial Day weekend, expect to see license-plate readers, detours and road closings along the way.

Here’s what to know if you want to avoid a traffic headache or at least be prepared for it:

Julia Tuttle and MacArthur Causeway Memorial Day weekend closures

License-plate readers will be used on the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur causeways this holiday weekend, and expect to see some lane closures, too.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the MacArthur, which links South Beach and downtown Miami, will have one eastbound lane of traffic open until about 4 a.m.. the following day. The Julia Tuttle Causeway, which links Mid-Beach with 36th Street in Miami, will have two eastbound lanes open from 10 p.m. until about 4 a.m. the next day. The 10 p.m. lane closures will take effect every day through Sunday.

Memorial Weekend traffic loop in South Beach

A traffic loop is also set to begin Friday night in South Beach.

The loop, which will take effect every day through Sunday at 7 p.m. and end no later than 5 a.m. the following day, will direct eastbound traffic on Fifth Street north onto Collins Avenue toward 17th Street. There, the loop will then direct traffic west toward Washington Avenue and then south to Fifth Street, where traffic will be steered west out of the city and into downtown Miami.

A traffic loop will be in place during Memorial Day Weekend in South Beach. City of Miami Beach

What about people who live in Miami Beach? What if you’re picking someone up or making a food delivery?

Residential-only zones for the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth neighborhoods will be in place daily from 7 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. through Memorial Day on Monday.

Visitors who want to access the neighborhoods — including delivery and ride-sharing drivers — will need to go through checkpoints that will be staffed by police or security guards.

Residents can avoid the checkpoints by using resident-only entrances. And make sure you have a valid photo ID or proof of residency. You’ll need it to get into your neighborhood.