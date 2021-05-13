Miami is so into selfies that we even have a museum devoted to them. It’s in Brickell

Miami, meet your new place for perfect selfies at Brickell City Centre, The Social Hub

Strike a pose. Because selfies aren’t going the way of the dinosaurs in 2021.

Far from it.

There’s even a new museum devoted to the Smartphone-oriented fave.

The Social Hub is an interactive art installation inside the Brickell City Centre that’s perfect for posing. The 3,500-square foot so called content creation lab features 18 individual stations.

Each studio is themed with unusual backdrops, props, and LED ring lights (compatible with most phones) to offer guests key lighting for each Insta snap.

Backgrounds include flowers, a cigar lounge, a nightclub (remember those?) and neon signs that read things like “Livin My Best Life” with champagne bottle props.

How serious is this place about making you lot as hot as possible? The museum houses three department store like dressing rooms “to assure that perfection is achieved.”

Visits are by appointment only to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Guests, who have an hour to explore, are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled time to allow for check-in. Masks must be donned inside and while in the common areas (e.g., walking in-between the stations, at check-in, etc.), but can be removed while taking photos.

Owner Kenny Daniels said he couldn’t think of a more optimal location than the glitzy Brickell City Centre.

“Brickell is the heart of Miami’s content creation scene, becoming the ultimate hub for all social media enthusiasts; so we wanted to add an experience that complements the desires for the area,” he said. “Whether you’re a professional photographer, social media influencer, or just looking to spice up your Instagram feed, we hope The Social Hub can serve as your perfect go-to location.”

The Social Hub

Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., Miami; on the third floor of the north wing.

Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for children ages 4-12. Toddlers under the age of 3 are free.

For more information and reservations: www.thesocialhubmiami.com, 786-803-8308.