Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Things To Do

Miami is so into selfies that we even have a museum devoted to them. It’s in Brickell

Miami, meet your new place for perfect selfies at Brickell City Centre, The Social Hub
Miami, meet your new place for perfect selfies at Brickell City Centre, The Social Hub The Social Hub

Strike a pose. Because selfies aren’t going the way of the dinosaurs in 2021.

Far from it.

There’s even a new museum devoted to the Smartphone-oriented fave.

The Social Hub is an interactive art installation inside the Brickell City Centre that’s perfect for posing. The 3,500-square foot so called content creation lab features 18 individual stations.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE SOCIAL HUB MIAMI (@thesocialhubmiami)

Each studio is themed with unusual backdrops, props, and LED ring lights (compatible with most phones) to offer guests key lighting for each Insta snap.

Backgrounds include flowers, a cigar lounge, a nightclub (remember those?) and neon signs that read things like “Livin My Best Life” with champagne bottle props.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE SOCIAL HUB MIAMI (@thesocialhubmiami)

How serious is this place about making you lot as hot as possible? The museum houses three department store like dressing rooms “to assure that perfection is achieved.”

Visits are by appointment only to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Guests, who have an hour to explore, are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled time to allow for check-in. Masks must be donned inside and while in the common areas (e.g., walking in-between the stations, at check-in, etc.), but can be removed while taking photos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE SOCIAL HUB MIAMI (@thesocialhubmiami)

Owner Kenny Daniels said he couldn’t think of a more optimal location than the glitzy Brickell City Centre.

“Brickell is the heart of Miami’s content creation scene, becoming the ultimate hub for all social media enthusiasts; so we wanted to add an experience that complements the desires for the area,” he said. “Whether you’re a professional photographer, social media influencer, or just looking to spice up your Instagram feed, we hope The Social Hub can serve as your perfect go-to location.”

The Social Hub

Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., Miami; on the third floor of the north wing.

Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for children ages 4-12. Toddlers under the age of 3 are free.

For more information and reservations: www.thesocialhubmiami.com, 786-803-8308.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE SOCIAL HUB MIAMI (@thesocialhubmiami)

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service