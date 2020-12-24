It’s Christmas weekend 2020. Here’s what is open and closed in Miami

We’ve made it to the big holiday weekend, everybody. Pour yourself some coquito and chill.

Or don’t. But if you don’t, know what’s open and closed. Some restaurants and stores close for Christmas; others don’t. Some have special hours. Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami.

All weekend, there are holiday activities you can do outside or without leaving your car. Just bundle up — Miami is due for some of the coldest weather of the year this weekend.

On Christmas Eve, Miami-Dade County has extended the usual midnight curfew until 1 a.m. Otherwise it’s the usual midnight-6 a.m. Masks are required and you will actually want to wear one when the temperatures drop.

RESTAURANTS

Some restaurants are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but once we get to Dec. 26 they’re mostly open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) In fact, many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options.

If you’re planning to eat out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, these restaurants are open with special holiday menus.

Not sure where to start? Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias tells us the best dishes he ate in 2020 (hint: there’s a lot of comfort food on the menu).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are open.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

Beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley is still closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open; check websites for holiday hours.

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed. Check online for holiday weekend hours.

Wynwood Walls: Open

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami: Open

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Jungle Island: Open

Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021

Dezerland Park: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Open

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Miami Seaquarium: Open

Coral Castle: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed