It’s Christmas weekend 2020. Here’s what is open and closed in Miami
We’ve made it to the big holiday weekend, everybody. Pour yourself some coquito and chill.
Or don’t. But if you don’t, know what’s open and closed. Some restaurants and stores close for Christmas; others don’t. Some have special hours. Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami.
All weekend, there are holiday activities you can do outside or without leaving your car. Just bundle up — Miami is due for some of the coldest weather of the year this weekend.
On Christmas Eve, Miami-Dade County has extended the usual midnight curfew until 1 a.m. Otherwise it’s the usual midnight-6 a.m. Masks are required and you will actually want to wear one when the temperatures drop.
RESTAURANTS
Some restaurants are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but once we get to Dec. 26 they’re mostly open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) In fact, many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options.
If you’re planning to eat out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, these restaurants are open with special holiday menus.
Not sure where to start? Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias tells us the best dishes he ate in 2020 (hint: there’s a lot of comfort food on the menu).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are open.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
Beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley is still closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open; check websites for holiday hours.
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed. Check online for holiday weekend hours.
Wynwood Walls: Open
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami: Open
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Jungle Island: Open
Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021
Dezerland Park: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Open
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Miami Seaquarium: Open
Coral Castle: Closed
Monkey Jungle: Closed
