These Miami restaurants have special menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Some restaurants are serving special menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

So you’re not doing the big family Christmas this year, but you want a special meal anyway.

Many Miami and Miami Beach restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with special holiday menus and fixed-priced meals. There are even a few brunches to make your holiday brighter (or at least slightly drunker).

Some restaurants offer outdoor options, too. Check when you make reservations.

Here are a few of the specials around town.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Christmas Eve

You can dine outdoors at The Deck at Island Gardens. PATRICK CAMPIONE

The Deck at Island Gardens

Chef Joseph Bonavita presents the Feast of the Seven Fishes with a five-course, prix fixe menu and three wine pairings. Courses include marinated calamari, shrimp and scungilli; woodfire roasted clams; fusilli with red wine-braised octopus ragout or spaghetti with Maine lobster ; whole branzino, plus dessert.

5 p.m.-close Dec. 24; $130 per person

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami; 786-627-4949 or www.islandgardens.com/the-deck

Eating House

In addition to its regular brunch specials, this Coral Gables spot is offering a special holiday menu of coquito pancakes, lechon asado benedicts and croqueta preparada (short rib croquetas). Eating House is also open with its regular menu Christmas Day.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24

804 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables; 305-448-6524

Fuego y Mar at Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Holiday menu includes butternut squash soup, ceviche mixto, arroz con gandules y coco, turkey, pan roasted salmon and an apple crostata for dessert.

6-10 p.m. Dec. 24; $105 adults, $50 children 12 and under

1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; www.ritzcarlton.com; 786-276-4301

Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina

The restaurant at the former Versace Mansion is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day serving an a la carte menu highlighting favorites like truffle gnocchi, pan seared Chilean sea bass and lamb chops.

5-11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25

1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Reservations at OpenTable or 786-385-2200

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Enjoy a four-course holiday menu that includes cold tortilla soup, morita charred octopus, tamal vegano, wood grilled Meyers ribeye, and crab stuffed snapper. There will also be an a la cart children’s menu.

6-10 p.m. Dec. 24; $95 per person.

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com; 305-604-6700

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Choose between two seatings, the first with a special a la carte holiday menu, the second an elevated, eight-course version of the tasting menu.

First seating 5:30-6:30 p.m.; second tasting menu ($145) 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 24

151 NE 41st St., Suite 235, Miami Design District’s Paradise Plaza. Reservations at www.latelier-miami.com.

Le Jardinier Miami

The vegetable-forward restaurant by Michelin-starred chef, Alain Verzeroli is hosting a five-course holiday tasting menu. Regular a la carte menu available.

5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 24; $95 per person

151 NE 41st St., Suite 135, Miami Design District; reservations at www.lejardinier-miami.com.

Lightkeepers

The restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will offer a Christmas Eve menu, entertainment and a $35 bottomless beverage package. On Christmas Day there’s a family-style feast with live entertainment and more bottomless beverages.

5-10 p.m. Dec 24; 12:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 25 ($125 per adult, $49 per child excluding tax and gratuity).

455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne: 305-365-4185 or LKDiningReservations@ritzcarlton.com

Toro Toro

The Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental Miami, is celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a special three-course meal from executive chef Jean Delgado including choice of Bone-in Dry Aged Ribeye, Tomahawk or Porterhouse, served with crusted and sweet potato bravas, kimchee Brussels sprouts and a wedge salad with smoked bacon and avocado. Full dinner menu also available.

5-10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25; $175 per couple

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; www.opentable.com/toro-toro

Christmas Day

Nikki Beach offers an outdoor brunch on Christmas Day.

Ariete

Celebrate Chinese Christmas with a family-style menu that includes charred cucumber salad, kimchi fried rice; honey chicken; turnip cake with trout roe; spare ribs with fish sauce caramel; pork belly bao; scallion pancakes with braised duck bang bang, soy, pickled mushrooms; and miso gingerbread cake.

5-10 p.m. Dec. 25; $75 per person, $35 for kids excluding tax and gratuity

3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; reservations through OpenTable or call 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com/.

Bourbon Steak

Michael Mina’s steakhouse inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is offering a three-course prix fixe with choices like a 16 ounce ribeye, veal chop, rack of lamb or New York strip.

6-10 p.m. Dec. 25; $110 per person excluding tax and gratuity

19999 W. Country Club Drive, Aventura. Reservations at www.bourbonsteakmia.com or 786-279-6600.

The Den at Azabu

Chef Xiao Lin from Sushi Azabu NYC will be serving a special 11-course omakase dinner. (The Den, at the Marriott Stanton, is also open Christmas Eve with its regular menu; Azabu is also open Christmas Eve and Day with its regular menu.)

6 pm and 8:45 p.m. seatings; $230 per person.

161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; 786-276-0520

Jaya at The Setai

Enjoy Jaya’s Jazz Brunch with limitless Louis Roederer champagne, mimosas or Bloody Marys while listening to live jazz outdoors. Stations include a raw bar plus rotisserie and Indian and Thai specialties. The main restaurant is also open offering its a la carte menu.

11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Dec. 25; $145 per person

2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; OpenTable or 855-923-7899

Ornos Estiatorio

Take a trip to the Greek Isles, sing kalandas (Greek Christma carols) and dine on a special pre-fixe holiday menu. For dessert take home You’ll also sing kalandas and take home traditional melomakarona (honey cookies) and kourabiedes (sugar-coated butter cookies).

Noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Dec. 25; $75 per person

19565 Biscayne Blvd Ste 946, Aventura; www.michaelmina.net/restaurants/ornos-estiatorio/

Nikki Beach

Seas’n Greetings Christmas Brunch features ham, turkey, beef, brisket, seafood paella and more, with a live crepe and waffle station and holiday-themed dessert station. Featured cocktail, vanilla cranberry mimosa, is $7.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 25: $39.95 per person

Winter Wonderland Brunch features specialty cooking stations with prime rib, whole roast pork and omelets plus beats by Felipe Kaval.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 27; $49.95 per person

1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; miami-beach.nikkibeach.com

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

Three-course special holiday menu, which features grilled hanger steak frites, roasted chicken, blue crab spaghetti or rigatoni, can be enjoyed in the indoor dining room or outdoors on the patio.

Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 25; $65 per person;

2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.traymoremiamibeach.com

Toscana Divino

This Italian restaurant is offering a Christmas tasting menu with such entrees as risotto alla Milanese, lamb chops in a red wine reduction or salmon served in an herb crust.

Noon-11 p.m. Dec. 25; $70+

900 S Miami Ave, Miami; www.toscanadivino.com