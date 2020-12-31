Things To Do
The trash fire that is 2020 is over. Here’s what’s open in Miami on New Year’s weekend
It is the final weekend of 2020, the first weekend of 2021. We know you’re going to celebrate.
But how? The annual festivities of the Big Orange countdown at Bayfront Park have been canceled for the first time in three decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants are having New Year’s Eve specials, if you are so inclined. Personally, we plan to stay in and enjoy an intimate evening with an entire tortilla Española and a bottle of Rioja. But if you want to go out amid the hordes of tourists arriving in Miami, here’s what you need to know. Miami-Dade’s midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew is extended on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m.
Masks are required in most businesses.
In Key West, you’ll have to wind down a little earlier: a federal judge ruled that the island’s 10:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve curfew stands.
And may we never see anything like 2020 again.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) Many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options.
Not sure where to start? Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias tells us the best dishes he ate in 2020 (hint: there’s a lot of comfort food on the menu).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are open.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
Beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley remains temporarily closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open; check websites for holiday hours.
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open. Hours may vary on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed. Check online for holiday weekend hours.
Wynwood Walls: Open
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami: Open
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021
Dezerland Park: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Open
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Miami Seaquarium: Open
Jungle Island: Closed
Coral Castle: Closed
Monkey Jungle: Closed
