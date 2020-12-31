The trash fire that is 2020 is over. Here’s what’s open in Miami on New Year’s weekend

Kiki on the River

It is the final weekend of 2020, the first weekend of 2021. We know you’re going to celebrate.

But how? The annual festivities of the Big Orange countdown at Bayfront Park have been canceled for the first time in three decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants are having New Year’s Eve specials, if you are so inclined. Personally, we plan to stay in and enjoy an intimate evening with an entire tortilla Española and a bottle of Rioja. But if you want to go out amid the hordes of tourists arriving in Miami, here’s what you need to know. Miami-Dade’s midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew is extended on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m.

Masks are required in most businesses.

In Key West, you’ll have to wind down a little earlier: a federal judge ruled that the island’s 10:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve curfew stands.

And may we never see anything like 2020 again.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) Many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options.

Not sure where to start? Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias tells us the best dishes he ate in 2020 (hint: there’s a lot of comfort food on the menu).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are open.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

Beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley remains temporarily closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open; check websites for holiday hours.

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open. Hours may vary on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed. Check online for holiday weekend hours.

Wynwood Walls: Open

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami: Open

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021

Dezerland Park: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Open

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Miami Seaquarium: Open

Jungle Island: Closed

Coral Castle: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed